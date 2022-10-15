Trigun Stampede Looks Like a Gunslinging Good Time in New Trailer

A few months ago, the news broke that the fan-favourite 1998 anime Trigun (based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s 1996 manga of the same name) was getting a reboot courtesy of Beastars’ Studio Orange. Known as Trigun Stampede, the new show made itself distinct from the original right out the gate with a flashy 3D art style and wild new look for its hero, pacifist gunslinger Vash the Stampede. Now a new trailer shows off more of the upcoming series and introduces some of the characters Vash will cross paths with.

Nicknamed the “Humanoid Typhoon” and with a high bounty on his head, Vash arrives on the planet of No Man’s Land and soon finds himself getting into trouble with bounty hunters and the locals. After being saved by a pair of reporters who were investigating him for a story — that would be Meryl Stryfe (Sakura Andou) and Roberto De Niro (Kenji Matsuda) — the three find themselves and priest/undertaker Nicholas D. Wolfwood (Yoshimasa Hosoya) bound together as Vash tries to find his brother, Knives Millions (Junya Ikeda).

Didn’t grow up watching the original Trigun growing up, so I can’t gauge how this looks when compared to that. But taken on its own merits, I dig it. The art style is gorgeous (just about every shot in the trailer looks like it would make for a good wallpaper), the characters look expressive, and it just looks fun. With the recent return of Bleach, along with a recent anniversary video for Naruto, this trailer is coming at the right time for those looking back on the anime they grew up on as kids.

Trigun Stampede will release on Crunchyroll in January 2023. With new and returning series in the form of Nier Automata’s adaptation, the second season of Tokyo Revengers, and the fourth season of Bungou Stray Dogs, the month is looking to be plenty crowded for anime fans.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1581166630528507908Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.