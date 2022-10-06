Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Movie Finally Has Some New Writers

The Animal 2

Deadline reports Rob Schneider will reprise his role as Marvin Mange, the police evidence clerk whose organs were replaced with animal parts, in a wholly unexpected sequel to 2001’s The Animal at Tubi. According to the outlet, the sequel will see the character “get into an accident and have to be put together again with new animal parts,” which he’ll use to “hunt down a new uber-animal with powers far beyond his own.”

Spawn

THR has word Scott Silver (Joker), Malcolm Spellman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Matthew Mixon are writing a new script for the Spawn reboot at Blumhouse. As of this writing, Jamie Foxx is still on board to play Al Simmons/Spawn, but Jeremy Renner’s involvement as Twitch Williams remains “to be determined.”

Evil Dead Rise

Director Lee Cronin shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from Evil Dead Rise on Twitter.

This time last year, it was a particularly messy day on the set of #EvilDeadRise. pic.twitter.com/a7jCKSxGIG — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) October 5, 2022

Halloween Ends

Laurie distracts Michael with an exploding lasagna in a new clip from Halloween Ends.

MK Ultra

Meanwhile, Anson Mount is having second thoughts about the CIA’s experimental mind control program in a new clip from MK Ultra.

Star Trek: Picard

In response to a fan on Twitter, showrunner Terry Matalas implied he plans to kill off at least one member of The Next Generation crew in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

killing off a TNG character? that would be a major risk Terry lol — Chairman Meow (@p0liticaljunkie) September 18, 2022

Werewolf By Night

During a recent interview with Fandom, Michael Giacchino described the monsters in Werewolf By Night as “person[s] with a problem, who can’t solve it and needs help solving it.”

Too often, even in Marvel movies, a lot of times monsters are just used as something to kill, something to defeat. And I’m like, no, monsters are nothing but a person with a problem, who can’t solve it and needs help solving it. Everything that I loved as a kid about these [monster] films is that they were allegories for people with afflictions that need help. And I felt like that’s the point of view we need to take with this. It cannot just be about ‘Oh, there’s something different, let’s destroy it!’ There’s too much of that going on in our world these days. I wanted to do something that was about, no, let’s peel back the layers of the onion and understand what’s behind this thing being a monster. Why is it happening? None of these monsters want to be monsters. They don’t want to go around indiscriminately killing people and destroying things. It’s just, that’s their lot in life. Everyone has a lot in life, we all have some struggles, some sort of thing that we’re struggling to solve or deal with within our own selves. And that’s where I want it to go with this story.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Disney has released a poster for Tales of the Jedi, its upcoming series of animated short films set in the Star Wars universe.

Two stories of fate. One destiny.#TalesoftheJedi, six Original shorts from Star Wars, are streaming October 26 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XJe76XHmRr — Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) October 5, 2022

Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It

Bloody-Disgusting has six new images from The Simpsons’ episode-length It parody, “Not It.”

American Horror Story

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of American Horror Story’s eleventh season.

Something’s Coming Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk, directed by John J. Grey.

Thank You For Your Service Gino grapples with his trauma. Patrick’s search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto, directed by Max Winkler.

Quantum Leap

Ben finds himself in the Wild West in the synopsis for “Salvation or Bust,” the October 17 episode of Quantum Leap.

Ben is transported back to 1898 and the rustic, frontier town of Salvation, where he must take on a deadly outlaw. Magic, Jenn and Ian face a new threat when a curious senator shows up at headquarters asking a lot of questions about the Quantum Leap program.

La Brea

A deadly fog envelops the Clearing in the synopsis for La Brea’s October 18 episode, “The Fog.”

When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defence against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before. In 1988, Josh and Riley pursue a woman who may hold the key to stopping the impending tidal wave disaster.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk meets Leap-Frog and spars with Daredevil in two clips from today’s episode.

Rick & Morty

Dinosaurs solve all the world’s problems in a new clip from this week’s episode of Rick & Morty.

Ghostwriter

Finally, Ghostwriter returns for a third season this October 21 on Apple TV+

