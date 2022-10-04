Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Online Aussie retailer Catch is turning 16 this year and will be hosting a Birthday Sale until midnight on Friday, 7 October. This sale will feature a bunch of deals from your favourite tech brands, including Samsung, LG, Dyson and more.

Check out some of the best deals below:

Pummel away your aches and pains with this Everfit massage gun that’s now on sale for 46% off.

With up to 30 different speed settings and six interchangeable heads, this massage gun will provide relief to your stiff muscles.

If you’re after some new headphones, may we interested you in a pair made by Sennheiser? One of the most cutting-edge headphone brands on the market, you’ll gain among the very best in audio quality and design with Sennheiser.

Check out the best Sennheiser deals below:

The thing about Joy-Con controllers is that sooner or later, they’re bound to drift. While there are plenty of games that can be played with a Pro controller instead, unfortunately some of the very best Switch games such as Switch Sports and Mario Party require a working Joy-Con.

While Joy-Cons usually sell for a retail price of $119.95, you can grab a pair off Amazon right now for just $89.

This is your reminder to go and check behind all of your furniture for mould after all that rain that’s been assailing the east coast lately.

This Hysure dehumidifier is the perfect choice if you want to prevent any more icky mould from sprouting in the back of your wardrobe. It also doubles as a purifier thanks to its HEPA filter, which will ensure any harmful air pollutants are removed.

If you’re not a fan of your PS5’s Stormtrooper vibe, you can bring a pop of colour by installing some bright face plates from its intergalactic range and its matching DualSense controllers to boot.

All six of the original colours – White, Black, Red, Pink, Purple and Blue – are on sale now, thanks to the arrival of the brand new Gray Camo controller.

One of the most high-tech stick vacuums available is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete, which is the perfect buy for those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Unlike most vacuums that just suck and go, this one has 10 accessories to ensure you don’t miss a speck of dust around your home. But its best feature is the fact that it has a laser that allows you to see invisible dust particles as you clean and an LCD screen that shows what’s been sucked up so you can have scientific proof of an efficient clean.

To claim this discount, eBay Plus members will want to use the promo code PLUSV12DA at checkout.

However, if you’ve yet to sign up for a Plus account, you can still save $200 on this elite stick vacuum. But keep in mind that Plus memberships are free for the first 30 days and from there, it’s just $4.99 a month – doesn’t sound like much of a stretch when you could save $400 in total.

The Dyson Hot+Cool is an all-in-one fan, heater and purifier, and the perfect all-year round gadget.

Not only will it keep you warm during those colder evenings, but come spring (a.k.a hayfever season), it’ll keep the air 99.95% free of pet dander, pollen and dust to stop those watery-eyed, sniffly allergies from dragging you down. Then, once summer arrives, you’ve already got a great quality fan at the ready to keep you nice and cool.

The Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan is also on sale at the moment for $100 off, bringing it down to $499, if you’re interested in keeping cool this summer.

We’re a little obsessed with this 8-port USB charging station. Not only will it allow you to charge eight devices at the same time, but it’ll also display each gadget’s charging status on its LED screen. Look forward to less cable management woes and more space around your wall sockets to power the things you need.

