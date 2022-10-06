These Are the Cars You’d Take to Your High School Reunion

High school reunions. Some people shudder at the phrase; others welcome the opportunity to catch up with long lost friends, acquaintances and crushes. And others still try to imagine what they’d pull up in, if they could pull up in anything. We asked you that very question, and as usual you offered lots of creative answers, and some real ones. For the record, mine would be a yellow Geo Metro, with a red lightning bolt decal down the side. A kid at my school had one of those and if they happen to be in attendance, I want them to know they had the right idea all along.

Go Home Everybody, We Have a Winner

Image: Toyota

V12 Toyota Century. It’s incredibly rare, even in Japan, has an understated but noticeable presence. Even though most people would likely not even know what it was, they would realise it is something special.

Here’s a Toyota Century. I don’t know if it’s the Toyota Century with the V12, but you get the idea. These things never changed much on the outside. That was always part of the charm, right?

Suggested by: optimusconvoy1

My Only Crime Is Being Too Cool for the Time

Image: General Motors

Why bother with HS? But if I had to…. I would drive what I drove in highschool… Brown C10 because it wasn’t cool then I still have it too *actual vehicle not pictured*

The C10 that FutureDoc was referring to didn’t have a two-tone job either, like the one in this official GM image. Regardless, it would surely be a hit today.

Suggested by: FutureDoc

Never a Bad Answer

Image: McLaren

At my age, 42, the answer is dead simple, McLaren F1, easily one of it not the most iconic super car, possibly ever, and worth FAR more than any other car of the era. Plus, always been my dream car.

Look, is liffie’s answer here unexpected? No, but that doesn’t mean it’s not right. Who wouldn’t want to show up in the original supercar, the GOAT, the Need For Speed II star McLaren F1?

Suggested by: liffie420

No Need to Wish

Image: FormerInstants

Probably my DB9… Not just because I own it and am unimaginative. It is stately, refined, and impressive, without being ostentatious or boorish. In a word, classy. Perfect reunion car, prove me wrong.

Power move.

Suggested by: FormerInstants

Don’t Impress — Intimidate

Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes Benz 600 Grosser i want to step out of the back of one of these, wearing dark shades and a para-military style uniform, just so my classmates think the kid who got kicked out of band camp for smuggling in a bottle of Bacardi is now a third-world strongman.

That’s an arc if I ever heard one.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Take Notes

Image: Dean Beyer

I’m a bit old for this question however in 1995 I took my mum’s 911 cabrio to my 10 year reunion and didn’t correct anyone when they assumed it was mine.

This is what you do!

Suggested by: Dean Beyer

Steve, You Got One Upped

Image: Toyota

The forefather of the LFA.

I’ll have what they’re having — the better-looking E-Type.

Suggested by: RatMR2

No Need to Wish II

Image: GTB

Already have it… Since I don’t give a rat’s arse what anybody thinks of me any more, no sense driving anything else.

Always love to see folks posting their own cars here.

Suggested by: GTB

The Peak High School Car

Image: General Motors

Pontiac Trans Am Because I transitioned from male to female after I graduated from High School and the gap between 02 and 10 is big enough that these would have been roaming around my high school parking lot.

Gotta make sure it’s the Ram Air too, maybe the most ridiculous hood ever fitted to a production car, nostrils and all. We don’t appreciate it enough.

Suggested by: Witchy Whale

The Be-All, End-All Guide

Image: Ford

This depends entirely on who you are, how shallow you are, and what you want to signal with your car. A few options: If you view your car is a status symbol and want to show up your classmates, pick any mid-engine exotic supercar (Lamborghini, McLaren, Ferrari, or C8 Corvette). It doesn’t matter, you’re just showing off. Bonus points if you wear attire with the manufacturer’s name/logo on it so everybody knows that you’re the Ferrari guy when you’re not actively being seen in or near your exotic. If you view your car as a status symbol and want to show up your classmates, but want to appear slightly less flashy, go with a 911 or Aston Martin. If you view your car is a status symbol and you want to seem practical while showing up your classmates, go for a luxo-german-barge (S-class Benz, 7-series, Audi A8/S8, or a Bentley if you really need to rub it in). Also acceptable in this class is an ultra-high-end SUV (Aston, Bentley, etc). If you view your car as a status symbol, want to show up your class mates, and you’re a techno-nerd consider going higher-end electric (Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid, Taycan, etc). If you view your car as a status symbol and you’re a bro, then there’s no substitute for a bro truck. Anything less than a 3/4 ton truck is unacceptable – you won’t look wealthy enough in a half ton truck. Having a dualie helps. If you’re under 40, you’ll need at least $US20k in mods to lift it and have low profile tires that extend beyond the body to let everyone know that your $US100k+ work truck is not usable for anything resembling any kind of work. If you’re going to the reunion to show off your large family, a practical full sized SUV is ideal (Suburban, etc). If you want to show off your family but also want to show off your disposable income, a higher end full size SUV will work (Wagoneer, Navigator, Escalade, LS 470, Range Rover etc). If you’re Martin Blank and are a professional killer, there is no substitute for a rented 1997 Lincoln Town Car. If you don’t live in the same town and don’t need to show off, fly in and take an Uber or get a crappy rental like the rest of us.

There, everybody’s covered.

Suggested by: ejp