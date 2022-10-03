These Are the Best-Looking Cars Ever Made, According to You

Asking people what the best- or worst-looking car of all time might be is always going to be divisive. Where one person thinks the Gumpert Apollo is an engineering masterpiece, another sees a weirdly lumpy waste of money.

But that’s one of the joys of the car world, we can all have wildly different opinions and enjoy debating the finer points of either side of the argument. Or, we can just shout at each other on Twitter, whichever suits you best.

So while everyone was arguing about whether or not the Ford RS200 was ugly, we thought it might be a good idea to celebrate the cars you think are lovely. To do this, we asked you for your picks for the best-looking cars of all time.

Here are some of the best responses we received.

Bugatti Atlantic

Photo: Bugatti

“The only answer is the Bugatti Atlantic.”

The Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic was built between 1934 and 1940. Its most famous incarnation is arguably the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, of which just four were built and only three are currently accounted for.

Suggested by: neverspeakawordagain

Mazda RX-7

Photo: Mazda

“The 3rd gen Mazda RX-7 has a subdued elegance to it, especially with no rear wing. I’ll never argue it’s the best looking car ever made (there are so many options you could pick from different eras/talented designers), but it’s design deserves a mention as one that continues to age well.”

Pop-up headlights. Need I say more?

Suggested by: Jeremy Heeren (Facebook)

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Photo: Alfa Romeo

“The title goes obviously to Alfa 33 Stradale.”

Designed by Franco Scaglione, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was based on the Tipo 33 race car from the 1960s. Just 18 examples were built between 1967 and 1969.

Suggested by: maash1bridge

Jaguar XJ13

Photo: Jaguar

“There are many great looking cars. But there is only one Jaguar XJ13.”

Only one was built and despite being designed to race, it never entered an event, but art doesn’t have to be functional, right?

Suggested by: @Wilsonic6 (Twitter)

McLaren F1

Photo: Mclaren

“I always thought the McLaren F1 road car was a phenomenal looking car. The LM and Longtail are both great looking, but this especially in orange is amazing.”

It’s not orange, it’s Papaya.

Suggested by: hotsauceisthebest

C5 Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

“Controversial opinion, but ever since I was a kid, I always thought the C5 was the best looking sports car. I finally got one in 2020, but it had a ton of electrical issues.”

Is the C5 the best-looking car? Is it even the best looking Corvette? This poster sure thinks it is.

Suggested by: Scott Oleson (Facebook)

BMW Z8

Photo: BMW

“Honorable Mention for the BMW Z8. A car that seems to have been widely overlooked in history.”

The Z8 is gorgeous, truly one of the all time greats. In fact, we event went so far as to call it the “last great BMW design.”

Suggested by: imnotkimjongun

Holden Efijy

Photo: Holden

“It may not have gone into production; but, the 2005 Holden Efijy is still one of my favourite cars.”

Inspired by the Holden FJ from 1953, the Holden Efijy is a one-off concept car from 2005 that looks practically perfect in every way. Also, it packed in a 6.0 litre V8 engine, which is pretty rad.

Suggested by: @Tweetn2You (Twitter)

Mini

Photo: Mini

“Every time I see a classic Mini I am ear to ear with smiles. The proportions. The cheery round headlights. I don’t think a car needs to be a supercar with long clear headlight lenses to be the best looking.”

Surround yourself with things that spark joy, isn’t that the mantra we’re all meant to live by these days?

Suggested by: stalephish

Mazda Furai

Photo: Mazda

“Mazda Furai. Tragic end to the most intriguing car I’ve ever seen. It’s design flowed so beautifully, very futuristic but familiar racecar like proportions.”

This was a real life car from the future when it debuted in 2007. Shame it had to end in a ball of flames on an episode of Top Gear.

Suggested by: John S Davis (Facebook)

Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

Photo: Ferrari

“Ferrari 250 GT Lusso. “Pinifarina styling, gorgeous sweeping curves *bites fist*.”

The Ferrari 250 was in production from 1952 until 1964. In that 12-year period, the Italian automaker built some of its most beautiful cars in history, including this 250 GT Lusso, the 250 GT California, the 250 GTO and the 250 GT Berlinetta

Suggested by: sector7gwagen

Aston Martin DB5

Photo: Aston Martin

“Don’t know if this is the best-looking car ever made, but I am pretty sure it would be in the top 10 list.”

Hey, have confidence in your opinions here! If you think the Aston Martin DB5 is the best-looking car ever made, you say the Aston Martin DB5 is the best-looking car ever made.

Suggested by: @InvestorBalance (Twitter)

Honda NSX

Photo: Honda

“Simplicity is beauty, and the OG Honda/Acura NSX has both in spades. It is the vehicular equivalent of the partner you end up marrying because they’re attractive, exciting, fun, cool, and reliable. But only with the manual transmission…the automatic is more like settling for the twin sibling that was almost as good but listened to Savage Garden instead of Radiohead.”

Rumour has it that the Honda NSX was the inspiration Gordon Murray needed to design the McLaren F1.

Suggested by: regnis78

Jaguar E-Type

Photo: Jaguar

“The E-Type, there is a cleanliness to the design that says it is complete and finished, not notched off and just done. It exudes beauty, speed, and style to a degree greater than others. “Even the Ferrari Daytona seems clipped in comparison. And that is a gorgeous car.”

People love to tell you that Enzo Ferrari thought the E-Type Jag was the most beautiful car ever made, but would you want to argue against him on this?

Suggested by: Joe Sledge (Facebook)

Maserati Ghibli Spyder

Photo: Maserati

“Maserati Ghibli Spyder. I had a picture of one ripped out of the school library’s copy of Motor Trend on my bedroom wall when I was a kid. “Any car that would cause me to commit petty vandalism of school property and risk a meeting with the principal has got to be pretty special. “Sadly, I have never seen one in person.”

That’s as good a measure as any!

Suggested by: earthbound-misfit-i

Ford RS200

Photo: Ford

“Easy, RS200.”

If nobody had said this, we were prepared to riot.

Suggested by: @JanoWitAGuitar (Twitter)