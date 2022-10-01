The Worst-Looking Cars of All Time, According to You

Yesterday we asked you what you thought the worst-looking car ever was, and one thing is clear: It is not the Ford Rs200.

Regardless, back to today’s answers. We asked you what you think the worst-looking car of all time is, and we had a real wide variety of answers from you all. Let’s take a look at them!

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

Photo: Chevrolet

I hate it with my entire heart and my entire soul. I’ve dedicated a small portion of myself strictly to hating it. “Oh you should be more positive it’s just a truck lol I tow my boat with one it’s actually really good” I do not care. It’s disgusting. It’s an amalgamation of every single evil thing that humans have ever done. It was designed by idiots for morons to feel like they have some semblance of power or control over their empty lives. Look at its stupid pig face slathered in fake chrome. Look at its stupid god damn mirrors that are literally just shrugging at you like it’s too stupid to process how stupid it is. Look how they had to add side steps in the bed because the fucking thing is so tall you can’t use the bed without having stairs. Nobody’s day is made brighter or better because they saw one. Nobody looks at it with joy or happiness. It’s a an $US80,000 ($111,056) blight on the landscape spawned from the most depraved circle of hell and is just further proof that God has abandoned us all and misery and suffering are the only constants in our lives. The wheels are ok, though.

Someone else in the comments said it looks like the upside down face kid from Family Guy, and now I cannot unsee it. Thanks for that. I thought it looked pretty alright before, but now my brain is broken.

Submitted by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

BMW iX

Photo: BMW

There’s an argument to be made for the entire current BMW performance lineup (outside the 2, which… it’s fine), but the iX is the greatest offender. I could just drop a pic and leave it at that – but the thing I’d point out is that the iX doesn’t just look bad – but it commits the greatest sin for a luxury product: It looks cheap The plasticky front, the simplistic angles and flat surfaces, the chunky contrast panels and door handles – they’re all so ham-fisted in their implementation and tacky looking at best. There’s even a floating D-pillar if you want people to think you drive a Murano – except the Murano has a nice interior and doesn’t cost six figures. I genuinely believe the iX is a test – to see just how far the limits of brand loyalty will go to advise product planners for the next 10 years.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I have chose not to behold the BMW iX.

Submitted by: Skipp

Mohs Opera Sedan

The commenter didn’t leave a message. I assume they were throwing up so badly that they passed away. RIP commenter, you shan’t soon be forgotten… unlike the Mohs Opera Sedan, which I’ve erased from my brain already.

Submitted by: Unacceptably Dry Scones

AMC Matador X

Photo: AMC

The obvious shout-outs are taken. Here’s AMC’s last gasp for a muscle car: the ‘74 Matador X: Such a BEM: bug-eyed monster. The 8 km/h bumpers don’t help.

This poor thing feels very sad. I’ve never felt bad for a vehicle before, but it just seems so helpless. I want to give it a good home and care for it until it dies a slow and painful death.

Submitted by: the 1969 Dodge Charger Guy

Tesla Cybertruck

Photo: Tesla

Really, no one said the worse designed vehicle of all time…

I’ll tell you why no one has brought up the Cybertruck yet… it’s because it doesn’t exist. Once it finally exists (which is not likely) it will then be added to the list.

Submitted by: FutureDoc

Stop The Slideshows

Photo: Jessica Flavin via Wikimedia Commons

STOP GIVING THEM CONTENT FOR ANOTHER SLIDESHOW!!!! /s… but not really.

You heard the man. No more question and answer of the day… ever again… until tomorrow.

Also, thank you for the content.

Submitted by: A pogo-stick, obviously.

Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet

Photo: Nissan

Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet, nothing could be worst then that thing.

Wrong. Murano CC is good, for no other reason than at least Nissan tried something different.

Submmited by: minardi

Chevrolet SSR

Photo: Chevrolet

First: Bite your tongue. The RS2000 is amazing, and stunning to look at. This is going to be one of those “Everybody’s wrong and everybody’s right” stories. Everything in design is so subjective. That said, I’ll throw my hat in the ring with the Chevy SSR. Of all the retro vehicles to hit the market in the ‘90s and early aughts, this one has to be the worst. It’s got the weirdest proportions. It’s too small to be a retro Chev 3100, and too short (and round) to be a retro El Camino.

It’s well documented that I actually like the SSR… for all the wrong reasons. AS for biting my tongue, you got your wish. I was a little overzealous with an apple and chomped down on it. Tough day for me.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Toyota Mirai

Photo: Toyota

In the modern era, nothing comes close to topping the first gen Toyota Mirai for sheer design ineptitude. The fact that this car exists is a modern marvel. How this monstrosity escaped a modern, Fortune 500 design studio and the literal hundreds of sets of eyes that make decisions about how a car should look is beyond me. It’s just… the worst. Not a single angle looks right. Not a single detail looks proper. It’s like the designers went about trying to fail at every aspect of designing an attractive vehicle. I mean… just look at it…

Few cars have had a bigger glow up between model years than the Mirai. The first generation was one of the ugliest on sale at the time, but the second generation looks excellent. It’s just a shame hydrogen won’t catch on even a little bit.

GMC Envoy XUV

Photo: GMC

GMC Envoy XUV. The proportions just felt all wrong. It fit into an awkward spot between an Envoy and Tahoe. To top it off, it was a dog of a vehicle that typified pre-bankruptcy GM hubris.

The proportions didn’t just feel wrong – they were wrong. A GMC Envoy getting a BBL is not what the world needed, though I get excited whenever I see one around.

1962 Dodge Dart

Photo: Dodge

I’ll give my usual answer to this question: the 1962 Dodge Dart. It looks like the committee that designed the grill never met with the committee that designed the fenders.

Jesus Christ that’s heinous, but anyone who designed this thing was probably so hopped up on cigarettes and deli meat to have noticed.

Submitted by: JimEmery

Hyundai Atos

Photo: Hyundai

So there are plenty of obvious choices – Aztek (as mentioned, and do NOT pretend it doesn’t belong in second spot on that list), Ssangyong Rodius (which belongs in first spot), divorced beaver-faced BMWs – so here’s something that doesn’t usually get mentioned since it’s kind of obscure and nobody gives a shit: First-gen Hyundai Atos. The proportions suck and it looks like it’s melting.

This right here is the spirit of this question. We all know the Aztek and Rodius are terrible looking. Here’s something most of us probably had never seen before. Bless you, commenter. You really get it.

Submitted by: Citric

Studebaker Champ

Photo: Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

For older vehicles, I always thought the Studebaker Champ pickup from the 1960s looked like shit with its mismatched bed sourced from Dodge:

It’s that horse drawing meme come to life. I love it. Well I guess I actually hate it, because it’s horrible, but you know what I mean.

Submitted by: Manwich – now Keto-Friendly

Gen. 2 Dodge Durango

Photo: Dodge

Second gen Dodge Durango. It went from an attractive and popular utilitarian SUV to this oddly proportioned bubble-eyed looking wreck that reminds me of these goldfish:

God, remember when these things used to be literally everywhere? They’re all gone now, and that’s probably for the best. Luckily the next-generation Durango atoned for this one’s sins.

Submitted by: disadvantage

Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Photo: Chevrolet

Melted bar of soap styling, Kermit the Frog headlights, no sense of proportion or balance……. yech

These are only good in a NASCAR pace car tribute livery, otherwise I want nothing to do with ‘em!

Submitted by: CoffeeJedi

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Photo: Ferrari

The Maranello 550 was probably the ugliest Ferrari ever. I mean…Uggh, followed by the 599. Now the 599 Evo was awesome, but the regular ones just look like a chipmunk gobbling up seeds for the winter…Also what was up with Ferrari’s obsession with the brace face grille ( I had braces so I can say that).

First of all, how dare you? Second of all, I got nothing else to say to you. Think about what you’ve done here today.

Submitted by: darthspartan117

A Hummer

Photo: Hummer

Hummer.

Which Hummer?

Submitted by: skeffles

Lincoln Continental

Photo: Lincoln

I just want to know what happened, how we could go from the Continental Mark II to…this thing, right back to the ‘61 Continental. Like, two of the best looking luxury cars the US has ever made, to something that looks like it was farmed out to Cousin Eddie.

You’re wrong for this. All Continentals look good, and no I will not be taking any questions.

Submitted by: Maymar