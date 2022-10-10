The Twitter Bots Everyone Should Follow

Automated Twitter accounts are responsible for a lot of spam, but there are exceptions. Twitter actually has some great bots that add helpful features, like adding colour to photos, solving puzzles, and taking screenshots of tweets. Here are seven of our favourites.

Chessvision AI

If you’re a chess nerd, you should try Chessvision’s Twitter bot. The next time you see a screenshot of a chessboard on Twitter, just reply to the tweet with @ChessvisionAI scan and the AI bot will tell you which side has a better chance of winning. You can reply with scan white or scan black if you want to tell the bot which side you want to win, and the bot will share a solution, a link to an analysis of the board, and videos for you to learn more.

ThreadReader

Viral Twitter threads can be unwieldy, so ThreadReader collects the entire text from any Twitter thread and converts the tweets into a simple article. Just reply to any tweet with @threadreaderapp unroll and the bot will do the rest.

Moonshot

Interested in space? Check out Moonshot Bot, which tweets pictures from the Project Apollo Archive four times a day. It also links to the Flickr page for the archive with each tweet, so you can check out more photos from NASA’s manned moon missions whenever you like.

RemindMe_OfThis

Whether it’s the start of a game or the beginning of Black Friday sales, a good reminder bot can help you remember anything important. @RemindMe_OfThis is the best reminder bot on Twitter. Reply to any tweet with @RemindMe_OfThis in X days, where X is a number, and the bot will reply to you on schedule. Just remember to enable notifications for replies to avoid missing them. You can also ask the bot to remind you in X minutes, hours, or years.

Poet_This

@Poet_This is a bot you should check out for taking screenshots of tweets. Reply to any tweet with @Poet_This, and the bot will share a screenshot of the tweet. You can also mention the bot along with a few keywords to customise how the screenshots look. If you want to screenshot an entire thread, mention the bot and use the keyword all. In case you’re looking for alternatives, Screenshoter is worth trying too.

Colourise Bot

The next time you want a bot to add colour to a black-and-white photo, try Colorize Bot. When you see a tweet with any kind of media in it, tag this bot in the replies and it’ll deliver a newly colourised image for you.

SaveVidBot

If you want to download Twitter videos, you can tag SaveVidBot in the replies. It’ll generate a link from which you can download the video. If this bot hits a Twitter API limit, you can try an alternative such as DownloaderBot.