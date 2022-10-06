The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Is A-Go

Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo just smashed the question mark block that is their upcoming animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie — but it wasn’t a mushroom or flower that popped up. It was a first-look teaser trailer.

The trailer debuted at New York Comic-Con and gives us a tantalising look at the film, which is hitting theatres on April 7, 2023. As previously announced, Chris Pratt is voicing Mario, Charlie Day is Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is Peach, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco is Spike. Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario from the video games, will also appear.

The first word of the Super Mario Bros. film hit back in 2017 and it’s been in the works ever since. Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, which is known for the Despicable Me and Minions movies, is producing along with the Nintendo’s legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing from a script by Matthew Fogel.

No matter what you think of the trailer, or the end product, it’s easy to imagine just how important this film is to everyone involved. Nintendo got more than a little burned back in the 1990s with the live-action film, to a point where it basically closed its doors to movie studios for decades, with the notable exception of Pokémon. If Mario works, who knows what could be next? The Legend of Zelda? Metroid? Mario Kart? Luigi’s Mansion? Truly the possibilities are endless.

