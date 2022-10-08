The Power of the Doctor Brings an End to Another Era of Doctor Who

In a few weeks, Jodie Whitaker’s tenure with Doctor Who will come to an end. The upcoming Power of the Doctor special will see her Thirteenth Doctor face off against a greatest hits album of the Doctor’s more prominent foes, including the Daleks and The Master (Sasha Dhawan). After all, since this is her last time in the role, she has to go out with a bang.

The sci-fi series may not have much of a presence at New York Comic-Con, but that didn’t stop the BBC from putting out a trailer to hype up the third and final special for Whitaker’s Doctor. Along with current companions Dan Lewis (John Bishop) and Yasmin Khan (Mandeep Gill), the companions previous Doctors will be making a return in this special. Specifically, Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding), partner to Doctors Fourth and Fifth, and Ace of Doctor Seventh.

Following Power of the Doctor, the franchise will be taking two tracks as its 60th anniversary looms overhead. The most important of the bunch is Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the Fourteenth iteration of the Doctor, joined by his new companion Rose Tyler, played by Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper). Meanwhile, David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be coming back as the respective 10th Doctor and Donna Noble, through methods that remain cryptic. Both Doctors of past and future may end up headlining the epic 60th anniversary special, which will also mark the return of former showrunner Russell T. Davies.

The mysteries surrounding Doctor Who will likely remain mysteries until we get closer to 2023, which feels much closer than it probably should. In the meantime, The Power of the Doctor will help usher in this new, strange era of Who when it premieres on October 23.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.