The Owl House’s Season 3 Premiere Is Streaming Free on YouTube

The Owl House, considered by Gizmodo’s Justin Carter to be an incredible piece of animated media, has just embarked on its third — and final — season, and now fans without Disney+ subscriptions can watch the premiere, “Thanks to Them,” on YouTube.

The story follows the adventures of Luz Noceda as she accidentally finds a portal into the Demon Realm, and despite having no magic of her own, apprentices herself to Eda Clawthorne, hoping to become a witch. In season two, after spending no small amount of time in the Demon Realm and the Owl House, Luz finds her way back into the Human Realm, all the while attempting to break Clawthorne’s curse and dealing with the fiendish foibles of the demon-emperor Belos. Now, at the start of season three, Luz is in the Human Realm. She attempts to return to the Demon Realm and confront Belos again.

The series first aired in 2020 under the direction of Dana Terrace, who was previously a storyboard artist for Gravity Falls. The show has often been praised for combining both horror and whimsy in a way that doesn’t talk down to its audience.

Seasons one and two of The Owl House are already available on Disney+.

