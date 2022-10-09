The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

It’s the final day of New York City Comic-Con! In between all the news that we here at Gizmodo have been covering throughout the weekend, we’ve also shone a spotlight on some sick arse cosplay. Here’s the final batch to close things out!

*game announcer voice* FIGHT!

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Mischief is just another word for “Carnage.”

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

@ con with Thing, you want anything?

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

I AM ETERNITY

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Aaaaaaa-ve Mariiiiiii-aaaaaaa

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Dreamin!, don’t give it up

Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Getty Images

I ain’t seen that duo in years…

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Jam out with Team Skull!

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

This is the true Spider-Geddon!

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

On your marks, get set…

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

NOT AGAIN!!!!

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

*buuuuuurp*

Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Getty Images

Cuz that worked out so well last time.

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Unleash your rage!!!

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

Mr. and Mrs. Moon!

Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Getty Images

Anyone got a cupcake?

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

The Mario-lorian, starring Chris Pratt

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Welcome to Mojoworld!

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Cosplay Impact

Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Getty Images

Civil War III (2024)

Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Getty Images

Turns out everything’s fine in the Boiling Isles!

Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP, Getty Images

Taskmaster Classic

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Sister Night’s back in action

Photo: Artem Golub/io9

Sweeeeeeet, sweet victoryyyyy, yeah!!!

Photo: Kevin Hurler/io9

RX-78-2 bids you all a good night!

Photo: Artem Golub/io9

