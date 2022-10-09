The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

It’s the final day of New York City Comic-Con! In between all the news that we here at Gizmodo have been covering throughout the weekend, we’ve also shone a spotlight on some sick arse cosplay. Here’s the final batch to close things out!
*game announcer voice* FIGHT!
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Mischief is just another word for “Carnage.”
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
@ con with Thing, you want anything?
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
I AM ETERNITY
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Aaaaaaa-ve Mariiiiiii-aaaaaaa
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Dreamin!, don’t give it up
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Getty Images
I ain’t seen that duo in years…
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Jam out with Team Skull!
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
This is the true Spider-Geddon!
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
On your marks, get set…
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
NOT AGAIN!!!!
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
*buuuuuurp*
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Getty Images
Cuz that worked out so well last time.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Unleash your rage!!!
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
Mr. and Mrs. Moon!
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Getty Images
Anyone got a cupcake?
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
The Mario-lorian, starring Chris Pratt
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Welcome to Mojoworld!
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Cosplay Impact
Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Getty Images
Civil War III (2024)
Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Getty Images
Turns out everything’s fine in the Boiling Isles!
Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP, Getty Images
Taskmaster Classic
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Sister Night’s back in action
Photo: Artem Golub/io9
Sweeeeeeet, sweet victoryyyyy, yeah!!!
Photo: Kevin Hurler/io9
RX-78-2 bids you all a good night!
Photo: Artem Golub/io9
