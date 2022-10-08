The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2

New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!

A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary

Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Getty Images

TFW texting your wife

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Majora’s Mask of the Wild

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Gonna be the Number One cosplayer!

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Samurai Moon!

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

It’s hip to be square!

Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images

Even Vader needs to go camping

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Premiering Tuesday, Oct 11!

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Pitiful man-thing!

Image: Kyle Barr/io9

Doug Dimmadome, cosplaying outside the Dimmsdale Dimmadome?!

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

Give a quote from The Boys

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

*clicking sound*

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

They cosplayed it! Damn you all to HELL!!!

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

The Cosplay

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

Use the snail fork!

Image: Artem Golub/io9

There’s always a Strange in every timeline

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

Probably the worst partnership imaginable

Image: Kevin Hurler/io9

Get Jinxed!

Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images

Hit-Monkey, reporting for duty.

Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images

Convent Configuration

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Go Beyond, Plus Samuraiiiiiii!!!!

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Her target’s somewhere on the show floor…

Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images

Got any red apples?

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

Moon Knight & Scarlet Scarab, coming 2023 to Disney+!

Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images

Kimetsu no Panda

Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images

