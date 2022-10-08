The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2

New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!
A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary
Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Getty Images
TFW texting your wife
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Majora’s Mask of the Wild
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Gonna be the Number One cosplayer!
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Samurai Moon!
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
It’s hip to be square!
Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Getty Images
Even Vader needs to go camping
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Premiering Tuesday, Oct 11!
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Pitiful man-thing!
Image: Kyle Barr/io9
Doug Dimmadome, cosplaying outside the Dimmsdale Dimmadome?!
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
Give a quote from The Boys
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
*clicking sound*
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
They cosplayed it! Damn you all to HELL!!!
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
The Cosplay
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
Use the snail fork!
Image: Artem Golub/io9
There’s always a Strange in every timeline
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
Probably the worst partnership imaginable
Image: Kevin Hurler/io9
Get Jinxed!
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images
Hit-Monkey, reporting for duty.
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images
Convent Configuration
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Go Beyond, Plus Samuraiiiiiii!!!!
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Her target’s somewhere on the show floor…
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images
Got any red apples?
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Moon Knight & Scarlet Scarab, coming 2023 to Disney+!
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Getty Images
Kimetsu no Panda
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Getty Images
Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.