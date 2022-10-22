The Mayfair Witches Conjures a New Premiere Date

Just as AMC’s Interview with the Vampire has enjoyed a strong viewership and fanbase, the network is also adapting another of the late Anne Rice’s works. The Mayfair Witches is coming right as 2023 begins, and now AMC’s pushed the show’s premiere back a few days.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, January 5, Wayfair is now premiering on Sunday, January 8. With how effective that the Sunday night timeslot has been a boon for different AMC originals like Walking Dead and Breaking Bad over the years. (By comparison, Interview premieres on Monday nights, similar to the recently ended Better Call Saul). And to make it even more official, a new teaser has been released that offers another, more ominous look at the second part of what AMC has dubbed the Immortal Universe.

Based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches series that began with 1990’s The Witching Hour, the series stars Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson, The White Lotus) as Rowan Fielding, a New Orleans doctor who learns she’s the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches. But learning more about her family lineage also leads to the discovery of a shapeshifting entity named Lasher, played by Jack Huston, that’s been tied to the Mayfair family for generations and haunting it in an effort to get a corporeal body.

What’s currently unclear is if there’ll be any crossover between the two shows, as the Interview and Mayfair characters crossed paths several times in the books. Even if one doesn’t come right away, AMC very much is dedicated in keeping the Immortal Universe going as long as possible, as Interview was renewed for a second season shortly before it premiered.

Also starring Harry Hamlin, Jen Richards, Beth Grant, and Tongayi Chirisa, The Mayfair Witches will premiere its first two episodes on January 8, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.