The Gizmodo Halloween Costume Show Returns, and Demands Your Creepy Cosplay

It’s that time of the year again, and whether you’re buying the latest in pop culture costumes and fashion or going all out with cosplay, Gizmodo wants you to show us what you’ve got. That’s right io9’s mostly-annual Halloween Costume Show is back and ready for action!

Halloween never ends for some of us, so we’re ready and excited to kick off its official season at the very start of October, asking you to share what you, your family, or even your beloved pets are adorning for Halloween this year — whether you’re going out trick-or-treating, attending big events like the Disney Parks costume parties, or keeping it low-key and safe by dressing up for the spirit of the season at home. Maybe you’ve only just started planning, maybe you’re already in the process of raiding thrift stores and the costume section at Spirit Halloween, or maybe you’re wildly prepared and already have a costume sorted for the entire Halloween season. Or maybe you made a cosplay for a summer convention that you’re bringing back out to stunt on the store-bought superhero looks. Seriously, wherever you’re at in the process — like if you’re doing a build of, say a Vecna from Stranger Things costume, we want to see what you’ve got in the works. We’d love to feature some DIY or cosplay House of the Dragon, RRR, Pearl, and Everything Everywhere All At Once looks.

Even if you haven’t started quite yet, there’s good news: every Tuesday in the run up to Halloween we’ll be running check-in posts highlighting submissions so far to keep you inspired — or give you a place to share your costume if you’re not quite done yet. On Monday, October 31, we’ll round up every shared costume to feature here on Gizmodo and on our social feeds, in celebration of your collective awesomeness.

If you need some inspiration to get started, be sure to check out previous years’ Costume Shows, but otherwise, get sharing in the comments section! And don’t forget, as always: please post pictures of yourself (and only yourself), and tell us who you are, what you’re dressed as, and a little bit about how you put your costume together.

