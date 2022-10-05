The Future of James Bond Is in His Mid-30s

Sony has found a director for its Spider-Man-adjacent El Muerto movie. An upcoming Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla comic is already being turned into a movie. Doctor Who puts classic companion Ace back in her iconic look. Plus, what’s coming on Quantum Leap and Titans. Spoilers now!

Bond 26

Speaking at the British Film Institute, producer Michael G. Wilson confirmed there are no plans to cast an actor in his 20s to play the next James Bond.

We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.

[Deadline]

El Muerto

The Wrap reports Jonás Cuarón has been hired by Sony to direct its film based on the Spider-Man adjacent character, El Muerto, starring the Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny. In the comics, the character is known as Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez, “the son of a luchador who finds himself next in line to inherit the ancestral power” behind a legendary Mexican wrestling mask.

Night of the Ghoul

20th Century Studios has acquired the film rights to Night of the Ghoul, the upcoming graphic novel from Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla in which “a father and son look into the true story behind a long lost horror film from the golden era of monster movies. But as they dig deeper, they risk unleashing the very thing the supposedly destroyed film had meant to keep hidden.” Rob Savage is attached to direct the project, with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen producing. [Deadline]

Leio: The Terrible Giant

According to ScreenDaily, SC Films International plans to produce an English-language remake of the Thai monster movie Leio: The Terrible Giant. The original film followed “a once-famous singer who returns to his hometown to take part in a water field drilling contest, hoping to win a large cash prize. But what the contestants do not realise is that a mysterious beast lurks underground.”

Madame Web

Isabela Merced also shared the official logo of Sony’s Madame Web movie in an Instagram story captured by Comic Book. Click through to have a look.

Halloween Ends

IMAX has released its exclusive Halloween Ends poster.

This IMAX #ExclusiveArt has us peeking through our fingers 🫣. #HalloweenEnds in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/OEmExzUma4 — IMAX (@IMAX) October 4, 2022

Hellraiser

A new track from Ben Lovett’s Hellraiser score is now available to stream on Youtube.

The Wonder

Florence Pugh investigates a 14-year-old girl who claims to have eaten nothing but “manna from heaven” for the last four months in the trailer for The Wonder, coming to Netflix this November 16.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Emma Caulfield confirmed to Entertainment Weekly she’ll reprise her role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Doctor Who

SFX magazine has a photo of Ace wearing her classic original series outfit in “The Power of the Doctor.”

Here’s another exclusive first-look image from The Power Of The Doctor – this time showing @sophie_aldred as Ace in her iconic jacket… Read the full feature in the new issue of SFX, on sale from 5 October! #DoctorWho @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/PrbQyRBLvB — SFX magazine (@SFXmagazine) October 4, 2022

Gotham Knights

Mischa Collins also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself as Gotham Knights’ Harvey Dent on Twitter.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Spoiler TV has a short, direct synopsis for this week’s episode of Lower Decks titled “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption.”

A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption. Written by: Ann Kim Directed by: Jason Zurek

Titans

Spoiler TV also has photos of Mother Mayhem, Brother Blood, and Jinx in their new season four costumes.

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a 1980s bounty hunter in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

The Walking Dead/Dead City/Daryl Dixon/Rick & Michonne

Finally, a new teaser trailer confirms the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff starring Maggie and Negan is titled Dead City, while the Daryl spinoff is simply titled Daryl Dixon. By the same token, a third spinoff series starring Rick and Michonne has settled on the title Rick & Michonne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2NjLs_NSZMBanner art by Jim Cook

