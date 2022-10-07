The Full Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Is a Monster-Filled Delight

It’s always special when a show that you think is gone forever comes back in some form or another. Firefly getting Serenity. Beavis and Butthead getting a new show and movie. The return of Lucifer. The list goes on and the latest addition to it just got a howling new trailer.

Over 10 years after the show first debuted, Teen Wolf: The Movie is coming to Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. Not every star of the hit MTV show is returning, but most are, including Crystal Reed, Tyler Posey, and Tyler Hoechlin. In this new trailer, revealed at New York Comic Con, we get a better glimpse at the evil that’ll bring them back, and give audiences the starting point for the upcoming spinoff show, The Wolf Pack.

Eli’s got bigger problems than lacrosse if he’s going to follow in Derek’s footsteps. Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming on @ParamountPlus January 26, 2023. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/pnCBtYR9CY — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) October 7, 2022

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” reads the official press release. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie, written by series creator Jeff Davis and directed by Russell Mulcahy, also stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, and Ryan Kelley. It hits Paramount+ on January 26.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.