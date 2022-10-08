The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer Brings Us Back to Xadia

This November, The Dragon Prince returns to Netflix for its fourth season. But what does the future hold for Callum, Rayla, Viren and the rest? At New York Comic Con, series co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, writer Paige VanTassell, visual development artist Caleb Thomas, and actor Jason Simpson took the stage to tell fans what’s in store, and share some brand new footage.

Jumping two years in the future, the series picks up with brothers Callum and Ezran preparing for the incoming arrival of the Dragon Queen to Kotallis. As the celebrations take place and Ezran further grows into his king, it inevitably draws the attention of other beasts and magic users who would mind nothing more than to make some chaos happen. Rayla also finds herself coming back, which is going to be awkward, given how she left things off with Callum.

As for Aaravos, the still mysterious man is the primary focus for Viren, who’s spent the past two years dead. Finding the Startouch Elf is the primary goal for Viren and his daughter Claudia, as he’s the only hope of keeping the man alive once Claudia’s month-long revival spell runs out. With his name being in the season’s subtitle, expect to learn more about just what exactly his deal is. Given other magic users throughout the series, it probably won’t be anything good.

The Dragon Prince will return to Netflix on November 3.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.