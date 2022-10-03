The Best Toys and Collectibles Revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2022

Curious what will be draining your bank account in the coming months and well into 2023? This past weekend, Hasbro held its Pulse Con 2022 event, which was an opportunity for the toy maker to reveal upcoming additions to its various collector-focused toy and figure lines.

There’s news for all grown up and fiscally irresponsible toy fans including new figures from Star Wars, Marvel Comics, Transformers, and a brand new line for Indiana Jones that most definitely includes an Ark of the Covenant devoted fans can collect and build.

Marvel Legends Series Retro Figures

Image: Hasbro

Fans who were first introduced to the X-Men and other Marvel characters through the original comic books have seven more Legends Series Retro figures to squeeze onto a shelf, including the Dark Phoenix, Iron Man, Longshot, Avalanche, Spiral, Multiple Man, and Wolverine. They’re available April 2023 for $US25 ($35) each — except for Iron Man, who arrives in December for $US45 ($62) and includes 10 accessories including an over-sized cannon.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Marvel’s Cyclops

Image: Hasbro

Based on the character’s appearance in the popular ‘90s X-Men animated series, Cyclops joins the ever-growing lineup of figures from the show that all come in retro-inspired packaging that look like VHS cassette sleeves. The figure includes a cel shading paint job meant to make it look more like a cartoon, plus three alternate swappable hands for posing. Available in February 2023 for $US28 ($39).

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones Figure

Image: Hasbro

There was a time when the only way to get a half-decent Indiana Jones figures was to visit a Disney park gift shop, or pay a small fortune on eBay for one secondhand. With yet another sequel en route, that’s no longer the case. Hasbro has introduced a new Indiana Jones Adventure Series line of figures and accessories starting with Dr. Jones himself who includes a whip, pistol, artifacts, and other accessories. Available in spring 2023 for $US25 ($35).

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Figures

Image: Hasbro

Joining Indy in the new Indiana Jones Adventure Series lineup are four other characters from Raiders of the Lost Ark: Major Arnold Toht, Marion Ravenwood, René Belloq (dressed in ceremonial garb), and Sallah, who all come with their own character appropriate accessories. Available in spring 2023 for $US25 ($35) each.

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Build-A-Figure Ark of the Covenant

Image: Hasbro

With no supersized characters to draw from in the Indiana Jones movies, Hasbro has come up with an alternate idea for a Build-A-Figure to encourage fans to buy up the entire Indiana Jones Adventure Series collection: a buildable Ark of the Covenant. Each figure comes with two pieces of the Ark, which may or may not melt faces when opened after assembly.

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece

Image: Hasbro

Another way to get your hands on the Ark of the Covenant is to use the Staff of Ra headpiece to locate the Well of Souls: its final resting place. The real headpiece medallion is probably buried in a crate in a warehouse somewhere, but Hasbro’s Indiana Jones Adventure Series replica, which actually illuminates thanks to batteries and LEDs, is available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse. Available in spring 2023 for $US51 ($71).

GI Joe Classified Series Serpentor Figure With Air Chariot

Image: Hasbro

When Cobra’s higher-ups finally tired of the bumbling but loveable leadership of Cobra Commander, they stole a bunch of DNA from history’s greatest monsters and whipped up a genetic cocktail to create Serpentor: the ultimate snake-themed commander in chief. Hasbro’s Classified Series Serpentor looks lavishly detailed with a hooded cowl, serpent staff, gladius sword, and his pet king cobra, Bucephalus. The figure includes Serpentor’s flying Air Chariot vehicle, which is the flying car we all really deserve. Available spring 2023 for $US80 ($111).

GI Joe Classified Series Figures

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro is bringing four other GI Joe characters to its six-inch classified series line featuring improved articulation, detailing, and paint jobs, including Courtney “Cover Girl” Krieger, Gabriel “Barbecue” Kelly Figure, Stuart “Outback” Selkirk, Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone, plus a repainted version of the Battle Android Trooper, now known as the Crimson B.A.T. Available spring 2023 for $US25 ($35) each.

Nerf LMTD x GI Joe GI-40 Blaster

Image: Hasbro

It’s actually been 40 years since GI Joe was reborn as pocket-friendly action figures with an over-the-top arsenal of weapons and vehicles, and to help celebrate the occasion, Hasbro is adding a new GI Joe-themed blaster to its Nerf line. The Nerf LMTD x GI Joe GI-40 Blaster includes a 10-dart removable clip, Nerf Elite foam darts, a healthy appetite for four D-sized batteries, and a two-sided paint job with a GI Joe theme on one side, and Cobra on the other. Available August 2023 for $US80 ($111).

Transformers: Legacy Evolution Maximal Leo Prime

Image: Hasbro

Inspired by the Autobot leader’s appearance in the Beast Wars II Super Life-Form Transformers anime series that aired in Japan, Optimus swaps his alternate truck mode for the king of the jungle as Maximal Leo Prime who converts from robot to lion in 35 steps. Available March 2023 for $US34 ($47).

Transformers: Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax Two-Pack

Image: Hasbro

If you stuck with the ‘80s Transformers cartoon right to the end, you will be familiar with the origins of Optimus Prime as revealed in an episode involving some time-travelling Aerialbots. He actually started life as Orion Pax, a dockworker who after a near lethal blast from Megatron during a robbery was rebuilt into Optimus Prime by Alpha Trion. This new Transformers two-pack includes a Voyager Class Alpha Trion figure and a Deluxe Class Orion Pax who transform into their Cybertronian vehicle modes. Available in November for $US67 ($93).

Transformers: Legacy Evolution Dinobot Sludge and Slug

Image: Hasbro

There’s no such thing as having too many Dinbots figures, and news that the prehistoric Autobots will be included in the Transformers: Legacy Evolution line is made all the better with confirmation the figures will be a combiner with all five of them merging to become Volcanicus. For now, though, we only know what the Brontosaurus Sludge and the Triceratops Slug will look like. Available March 2023 for $US12 ($17) each.

Transformers Edition Lite-Brite Wall Art

Image: Hasbro

If you prefer your wall art to be DIY but lack the necessary painting, drawing, or crafting skills, Hasbro is updating its Lite-Brite Wall Art line with a new Transformers-themed addition that includes patterns for turning 6,000 colourful pegs into either Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, or the Autobots logo. Each 16×16-inch piece is illuminated by 45 LEDs powered by either batteries or a USB connection to a power source. Available January 2023 for $US100 ($139).

Star Wars: The Black Series Andor Figures

Image: Hasbro

The least surprising reveal at Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 was characters from the new critically acclaimed Disney+ series, Andor, joining the expansive Black Series of figures. The new additions include six-inch versions of Cassian Andor, Bix Caleen, Luthen Rael, and Senator Mon Mothma. Available Summer 2023 for $US25 ($35) each.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Rescue Set Multipack

Image: Hasbro

Recreate the climactic finale of The Mandalorian’s second season with this Star Wars: The Vintage Collection multipack featuring 3.75-inch versions of Mando lighting up a Dark Trooper with his flamethrower, while Moff Gideon stands over an imprisoned Grogu in handcuffs. The set’s packaging features all the figures pre-posed for easy display if you want to leave everything mint in the box, but where’s the fun in that? Available Spring 2023 for $US75 ($104).

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Modal Nodes

Image: Hasbro

As we revealed over the weekend, completists wanting to scoop up all of Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes’ bandmates at once can now do so in a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection multipack that includes all seven figures plus their seven accompanying instruments. Good luck getting that Cantina song out of your head now. Available spring 2023 for $US90 ($125).

Power Rangers x Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Ken Soaring Falcon and Cammy Stinging Crane Ranger Figures

Image: Hasbro

Brand collaborations are a reliable way to reignite interest in characters and figures that may have stagnated with fans, and as part of a continued collaboration between Hasbro and Capcom, Hasbro revealed two new Power Rangers x Street Fighter crossover figures: the Morphed Ken Soaring Falcon Ranger, and the Cammy Stinging Crane Ranger Figure. Both figures include swappable hands, display stands, and blast accessories. Available spring 2023 for $US34 ($47) each.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Astro Megazord Figure

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro’s finally bringing the Zord Ascension Project Astro Megazord vehicle from Power Rangers In Space to the Lightning Collection with a 1:144-scale, 14-inch tall premium figure that includes both the Astro Megaship and the Astro Megashuttle. The transforming and articulated figure also comes with 14 accessories including a shield and blaster. Available April 2023 for $US166 ($230).

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures

Image: Hasbro

It’s morphin’ and spendin’ time as we round out this roundup of Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 announcements with four new additions to the six-inch Power Rangers Lightning Collection basic figure line: Beast Morphers Yellow Ranger, Dino Charge Blue Ranger, Dino Fury Green Ranger, and the Wild Force Putrid summoned by Toxica to battle the rangers. Available March 2023 for $US34 ($47) each.

Head on over to the Hasbro Pulse website which has a dedicated section for all the figures and collectibles announced at Hasbro Pulse Con 2022, including pre-order links for most of them if you’d rather get all your spending over with now.