The Best Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Stranger Things and More Halloween Costumes for Everyone

Halloween is a few short weeks away, and it’s time to make your final costume selections. Trust me, at this point, most aisles have been cleared of decor and that’s because spooky event season is about to kick into high gear. It’s better to be prepared and run out to your local Halloween store or get speedy shipping for whatever you land on.
Here’s our round-up of some of the best pop culture costumes for everyone, including your pets. Click through to find some of the fandom best from Star Wars, Stranger Things, Marvel, and DC.
Chrissy Wake Up!
I don’t like thiiiiiis. Check out the Stranger Things cheerleader costume at Party City to create a living or dead Chrissy look.
Eddie Munson
Hot Topic is probably your best bet for great material on Eddie’s Hellfire baseball tee, which is available in so many places.
Team Hawkins
Be heroic Lucas (or Chrissy’s unhinged boyfriend) with this Hawkins jersey at Party City.
Vecna
Not a full body costume but close enough! Mask available through Party City.
Turn It Up to Eleven
Find West Coast Eleven’s look at Spirit Halloween.
The Hierarchy of Superhero Costumes Has Changed
Channel the Rock in this Black Adam costume.
This Is the Way!
This Razorcrest and Mando adaptable costume is available on ShopDisney.
He Wants Chickie Nuggies
Look at the goodest boy as the Child! This costume can be found on ShopDisney.
Book of Boba Fett and More
There’s Star Wars costumes for everyone on ShopDisney.
Ahsoka
Find this Snips headpiece on ShopDisney.
Wakanda Forever
Find this adaptive Black Panther costume on ShopDisney.
Pandora Baby
Just in time for Avatar: The Way of Water, a baby costume available on ShopDisney.
Marvel Dinos
Get these ridiculous costumes at Game Stop.
Light Up the Bat Signal
This amazing Batman costume for very small, very furry DC fans is available at PetSmart.
It’s Showtime
A glamorous Miss Argentina and full-suit Beetlejuice look from Vixen by Micheline Pitt.
Strange and Unusual
A lovely Lydia bride, with another ghost with the most.
Never Trust The Living
So many options!
House of the Dragon
Princess Rhaenyra vibes at Hot Topic.
Tokyo Ghoul
Find this Ken Kaneki cosplay mask at Hot Topic.
Oogie Boogie
Whether you’re going out or staying in for Halloween, this cosy Oogie onsie is for you.
Wanna Play?
So many Chucky options at Spirit.
Netflix and Kill
Iconic costumes from Squid Game are available at Spirit Halloween.
Pretty as a Corpse Bride
Get Burton-esque at Spirit Haloween.
Rings of Power
Live your best Middle-earth life with this dress from Her Universe.
Cute Lil’ Shorty
Get this adorable Killer Klowns costume at Spirit Halloween.
To the Batman
Get this Riddler ‘fit and more Batman costumes at Spirit Halloween.
Who You Gonna Call?
Lowes is also carrying a selection of pet options, like this Ghostbusters one.
The Suicide Squad Harley
Find statement red dress Harley Quinn wore in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad at Lowes.
Poor Unfortunate Soul (If You Don’t Have Treats)
Let your dog live their Disney Villain era with this Ursula costume at Lowes.
We All Float Down Here
Find this Pennywise riff on Dolls Kill.
She’s Eating Boys
Find this totally not Jennifer’s Body costume on Dolls Kill.
