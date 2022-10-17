Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, it’s Tuesday and you know what that means? We’ve got some tech news to catch up on.

1. Transfer your Netflix profile with Profile Transfer

We knew ads were coming to Netflix with a new promo-riddled subscription costing Aussies $6.99 per month, but now the streaming giant has confirmed that you can bring your profile, and its data, to a new account should you wish stop leaching from your friend’s ex-boyfriend. It’s called Profile Transfer and it does what it says on the tin.

2. Ye to buy Parler, Parler breaches privacy

Overnight, news emerged that Kanye West was buying Parler, the right-wing Twitter clone that bills itself as an “uncancelable free speech platform” and known for its lax moderation policies. The move comes a little more than a week after Instagram restricted West, who legally changed his name to Ye, on the platform and Twitter locked him out of his account. But how did Parler tell its loyalest users? By breaching their privacy via email with CC instead of BCC, of course.

Read the official press release about Parlement Technologies’ intent to sell the Parler social media platform to Ye: https://t.co/idUow9bvv6 #parler #news pic.twitter.com/sYcyyEBBQI — Parler (@parler_app) October 17, 2022

3. Riot Games secures Aussie foothold

Riot Games, the publisher known for League of Legends and Valorant, is expanding its operations to Australia. The company has acquired Wargaming Sydney, previously part of the Wargaming family and working across online and mobile games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. The studio will now be known as Riot Sydney and will lend development support to ongoing Riot projects.

4. TikTok but 18+

TikTok has announced it’s updating its livestream rules to limit kids from going live and to allow streamers to only reach adults. TikTok will be raising the ‘live’ age limit to 18 from 16 and will block youngsters (under 16) from accessing Direct Messaging and you’ll now have to be 18 or older to send virtual gifts or access monetisation features on the platform. The changes will fall into place on November 23.

5. Apple spatial audio expands to Mercs

In a natural progression from the feature being on Apple-only devices, the iPhone maker is bringing spatial audio to Mercedes-Benz cars. Apple Music with Spatial Audio now comes fully integrated through the MBUX infotainment system in Mercedes-Maybach models. Spatial audio, if you’re not familiar, is designed to provide cinema-like sound, adding space, clarity and depth to music. It was previously enabled by default on Apple hardware supported by Dolby Atmos, such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and AirPods.

BONUS ITEM: This absolute legend of a physicist made over 1,600 Wikipedia entries for unknown female scientists.

Enjoy your day.