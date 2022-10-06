Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

TGIF. We’ve got some tech news for you to ease into the weekend with.

1. The new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch are here

Finally, after months of drumming up excitement, Google has announced the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship phones. They come with a massive bump in software capabilities thanks to the Google Tensor G2 chip. The Pixel Watch has also finally landed, as has a tablet that looks like the company’s Nest Hub. Here are all of the big announcements from this morning’s Made By Google event.

2. Man arrested over Optus data SMS scam

Yesterday afternoon, the AFP announced that a 19-year-old man from Sydney had been charged for allegedly attempting to misuse stolen Optus customer data in a text message blackmail scam. The AFP said an investigation was sparked when they became aware of a number of text messages demanding some Optus customers transfer $2,000 to a bank account or face their personal information being used for financial crimes. He’s due to face court October 27.

3. Amendments to the telco act specifically for data breaches

Still on the Optus data breach and the federal government has prepared amendments to the Telecommunications Regulations 2021 Act in a move it said will better protect Australians. The amendments would allow Optus and other telcos to better coordinate with financial institutions and governments to detect and mitigate the risks of cybersecurity incidents, frauds, scams and other malicious cyber activities. This means firms like banks and government entities would have driver’s licence, Medicare and passport numbers shared with them in the event of a data breach.

4. Aussies are buying into the EV craze

The FCAI, the peak body for Australia’s automotive industry, yesterday reported that a total of 93,555 vehicles were sold in September – 7,247 of them were EVs. The organisation reckons that the number of battery electric vehicles sold in September signalled that a growing number of Australians were committed to decarbonising their transport choices. Toyota led the market with a total of 14,852 vehicles sold during the month – the Hi-Lux accounted for 5,170 of them. But on the EV side, 4,359 Tesla Model Y cars found homes in September.

5. Boston Dynamics promises not to make a Robocop

Boston Dynamics, the DARPA-backed robotics company known for uncomfortable videos where nearly 91 kg humanoid robots perform backflips, uncomfortable dances and various forms of horrifyingly aggressive parkour, says it isn’t interested in weaponising its robots. In an open letter this week, Boston Dynamics Dynamics joined five other robotics makers in a pledge not to weaponise their advanced-mobility, general-purpose robots, or the software that makes them tick. Well, there ya go.

BONUS ITEM: Netflix’s Inventing Anna may have been a captivating TV series, but Anna Sorokin is real and she had real victims. Nevertheless, she’s been released from jail. The condition of her release? Stay away from social media.

Have a great weekend.