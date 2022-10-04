Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Wednesday. Let’s jump straight into five things making headlines in the tech world this morning.

1. Telstra’s turn for a breach

Word emerged yesterday that Telstra was the latest data breach victim, but unlike Optus, the breach was the fault of a third party who looks after the telco’s internal rewards program. A Telstra spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia that it was not a breach of any Telstra systems and the information on current and former employees (around 30,000) was very basic in nature.

2. Elon is doing things again

Another day, another Elonism. This time, he sent a letter to Twitter offering to buy the company at the price he originally proposed: $US54.20 (around $75) per share. This was after he had the great* idea to solve an ongoing war and global crisis by starting a Twitter poll. Ukranian President Vlodymyr Zelensky started his own poll.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

3. The start of the end for the lightning cable

The European Union has officially demanded that all tech companies — but really, we’re all still talking about Apple — add support for USB-C charging cables in a move that could make USB-C the dominant cable throughout the world. The EU has been talking about this move for almost a decade, but back in June the European Commission and EU’s 27 member countries negotiated the plan to make the switch.

4. An RV to convince Aussies they want to be in tech

Atlassian has launched its recruitment drive road trip in the AtlassiVan to hire 1,032 R&D employees this morning. Basically, the idea is to convert every day Aussies into tech workers, changing the trajectory of Australia one convert at a time. I sat down with co-founder Scott Farquhar to chat this morning, stay tuned for our piece later today.

5. No more extinctions

Yesterday, the federal government set a goal to prevent any new extinctions of Australian wildlife. As reported by The Guardian, it’s the first time a federal government has announced a zero extinctions target for the country’s plants and animals. The goal forms part of a 10-year plan to improve the trajectory of 110 species and 20 places, and protect an additional 50m hectares of land and sea area by 2027.

BONUS ITEM: A Mars rover shunned by NASA is looking for a new home. Big Wall-E energy, someone, please give him a home

Have a good one.