Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Adds a Superman to Its Cast

V/H/S reveals another anthology, with a major new slew of directors. Mike Flanagan is no longer a part of Netflix’s Something Is Killing the Children adaptation. Plus, get a look at the latest Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City, and new Titans clips tease a showdown with Lex Luthor. Spoilers get!

Nosferatu

Deadline reports Nicholas Hoult (who’s already set to play Renfield in Chris McKay’s Renfield) is in talks to join the cast of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake in a currently undisclosed role.

V/H/S 85

Scott Derrickson revealed he’s directed a segment for V/H/S 85, yet another new instalment of the venerable V/H/S franchise said to premiere on Shudder next year. The latest entry in the franchise, V/H/S 99, will be available to stream on the service this October 20.

I’ve already made my segment. https://t.co/0mWZrv5JpK — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 8, 2022

The Visitor

Five frogs welcome Finn Jones home in a bizarre clip from The Visitor, coming to Epix in December but available to stream now on VOD.

The Winchesters

Tom Welling has joined the cast of The Winchesters as Sam and Dean’s grandfather, Samuel Campbell, a character originally played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural. [TV Line]

Goosebumps

Variety reports Justin Long has joined the cast of the upcoming Goosebumps series at Disney+ as Nathan Bratt, “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.” Additionally, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price have joined the series as three of the “five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it.”

The Penguin

According to Discussing Film, Craig Zobel (The Hunt, Compliance) is attached to direct the first two episodes of Colin Farrell’s The Penguin at HBO Max.

Something Is Killing the Children

Mike Flanagan revealed to The Wrap he’s no longer involved in Netflix’s adaptation of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s Something Is Killing the Children.

With that one, we were a good ways through our process, but Netflix decided to kind of go in a different direction with that property. So we’re not involved anymore. We love James [Tynion IV], we love the source material, and we wish the absolute best for whoever ends up with it, but that one we’re not gonna move forward with. It’s a bummer.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Spoiler TV has photos from Dead City, the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff starring Maggie and Negan. Click through to see the rest.

Krapopolis

Spoiler TV reports Fox has already renewed Dan Harmom’s upcoming animated series, Krapopolis, for a second season.

Solar Opposites

Likewise, Hulu has officially renewed Solar Opposites for a fifth season.[Deadline]

Stargirl

Pat teams up with The Shade in the synopsis for “Infinity Inc. Part Two,” the October 26 episode of Stargirl.

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#308). Original airdate 10/26/2022.

Kung Fu

Meanwhile, a “mysterious threat” casts a pall on Harmony Dumplings’ grand reopening in the synopsis for “Harmony,” also airing October 26.

With the grand reopening of Harmony Dumplings just around the corner, it’s all hands on deck to make sure it goes off without a hitch. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Shen’s receive a mysterious threat on the eve of the restaurant’s reopening. Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) faces a new challenge and Ryan (Jon Prasida) scrambles to find Sebastian (JB Tadena) the perfect gift. Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (#304).

Quantum Leap

Ben finds himself in the centre of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in the synopsis for the sixth episode of Quantum Leap, “It’s a Disaster!”

Ben and Addison find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake.

Titans

Finally, the Titans battle Mother Mayhem while Lex Luthor sends Superboy a secret message in two new clips from season four.