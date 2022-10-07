The Super Mario Bros Movie Looks Like Illumination’s Best Work Yet

On Friday morning, the world witnessed the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We have finally heard Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.

Focusing on gaming’s arguably most iconic character, the Mario movie is one that’ll either leave fans wishing for the end or wanting more. Given the track record of video game movies… look, we want to be optimistic about this one. Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog were both heaps of fun, after all.

So, what do we know about the Super Mario Bros movie? Not particularly a lot, but we have enough to go off.

Everything we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie so far

We know a handful of the voice cast and the release date, and we received a trailer on October 7, 2022, but that’s about it, beyond what the trailer is teasing. The movie will be produced by Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me.

Here’s the trailer. It looks amazing.

The trailer focuses mostly on Bowser, his army of Koopas and his conquest of a penguin fortress. The penguins look somewhat like those from Mario 64, except they’re less annoying and cuter.

Anyway, Bowser finds a Super Star and the trailer moves on to reveal Mario. And Chris Pratt’s voice. And Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Mario sounds a bit confused about the world around him, so the story might revolve around a character being sucked into the game.

After this, the title is displayed and we get to see Charlie Day’s Luigi being chased by an army of Dry Bones.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was meant to be out in December 2022 for Aussies, buttttt it’s been pushed until April 7, 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice cast

Turning the most heads about The Super Mario Bros Movie wasn’t the movie itself, per-se. Rather, it was its all-star voice cast, including famously not-Italian actor Chris Pratt as Mario. Pratt has picked up a lot of voice acting roles over the past few years, in particular as the lead in The LEGO Move and its sequel, Onward, and the recently announced Garfield movie. To say the least, Pratt being cast as Mario has divided fans, but it has also led to some pretty funny fan-made things.

Beyond Pratt, we know the voice actors of several other characters.

Anya Taylor-Joy : Princess Peach

: Princess Peach Charlie Day : Luigi

: Luigi Jack Black : Bowser

: Bowser Keegan-Michael Key : Toad

: Toad Seth Rogan : Donkey Kong

: Donkey Kong Charles Martinet (The original voice actor of Mario): Surprise cameo in the movie

What is the Mario movie going to be about?

If it’s anything like the games, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be about Mario. No kidding, right?

Seriously, it’ll likely follow the classic plot of Mario rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser, the main villain of the Mario franchise. Hopefully, the writers can subvert the classic damsel in distress narrative, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Before you ask, “Do I need to play the games to get the movie?” no, you likely won’t. Mario games are pretty easy to follow with basic storylines, so don’t feel out of your depth going into the movie. This is, of course, subject to change, but it’s a pretty safe bet.

Do you need to watch the other Mario Bros movies to watch the 2023 movie (in particular, the 1986 and the 1993 film)? No, god no. Nothing in this world should compel you to watch those movies unless you really want to.

We’ll update this article as soon as we know more about The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While you wait, why not check out every other major sci-fi, fantasy and horror flick set to release in 2022.