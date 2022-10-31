What Should I Watch on Stan? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

There are a handful of good TV shows, movies and new releases debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month, if you’re after something good to watch.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to new releases on Stan, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through November.

What’s new on Stan?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Stan this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Stan?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Stan.

Dating Death – November 3

If you’re any kind of true crime fan, Dating Death will appeal to you. This one follows serial killer Rodney Alcala and his reign of terror that spread from Los Angeles to New York in the 1970s. We expect this one to be a bit different to the usual true crime beat, as Alcala really leaned into his photography and extremely high IQ to prey upon his victims.

The Da Vinci Code/Angels & Demons/Inferno – November 5

Murder in the Louvre, clues inside Da Vinci paintings, The Da Vinci Code and its subsequent sequel(s) are pretty divisive, at least the movie adaptations of Dan Brown’s books. If we focus on the Da Vinci Code, critics give the flick a mere 25 per cent on Rotton Tomatoes, but fans push that up to 57 per cent. I loved it, and Angels & Demons, but I was quite young. I’ve since re-read the first of Brown’s novels so now I’ve got an excuse to give these three a go on November 5.

Erin Brockovich – November 13

Erin Brockovich needs little context, except to say that it’s Julia Roberts’ take on an exceptional woman who puts herself out there as a whistleblower to almost single-handedly bring down a Californian power company accused of polluting a city’s water supply. It’s a stunning flick and well worth a watch (or rewatch) this month.

Yellowstone – November 14

The next season of Yellowstone makes its two-hour premiere on 14 November, same day as the U.S. The fifth season of the series sees John Dutton take office as the Governor of Montana causing the Dutton family to fight a war from all sides. Seasons one through four are still up on Stan if you’re yet to catch them.

Poker Face – November 22

Not to be confused with the Lady Gaga song of the same name, the Stan Original Film Poker Face is (surprising no one) set in the world of high-stakes poker. Directed by and starring Russell Crowe, the flick packs in a decent cast (Liam Hemsworth, RZA, Brooke Satchwell). Basically, Crowe is a tech billionaire and gambler who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, but it’s gonna cost them their secrets.

What else should I watch on Stan?

Last month, we recommended season three of Walker, 2005 flick House of Wax, Aquaman, Silent Night and Charlie’s Angels. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Stan in December?”

