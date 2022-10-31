What Should I Watch on Shudder? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

There’s not much scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but the service still has October’s massive drop of some new releases and some old gems that you should definitely watch.

It can be overwhelming scrolling Shudder to see what TV shows, movies, documentaries and new releases are streaming, so we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations to help you answer the question you all have: What should I watch on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder?

What should I watch on Shudder?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Shudder. All synopsis’ are provided by Shudder.

Satan’s Slaves: Communion – November 4

Satan’s Slaves: Communion is the sequel to the Shudder Original Satan’s Slaves (shocking, we know), from writer-director Joko Anwar. Satan’s Slaves: Communion follows a family living in a rundown apartment after escaping terror from an evil cult and their undead mother, unaware that their new home is a bigger threat to their lives. Fits the brief.

Mandrake –November 10

Mandrake follows probation officer Cathy Madden who is given the task of rehabilitating notorious killer ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society after 20 years of jail. Basically, Cathy has always believed that every client deserves a shot at redemption, but her beliefs are firmly tested when two children disappear near Mary’s farm.

The Last Broadcast – November 15

On December 15, 1995, a four-man team from the U.S. cable-access program Fact or Fiction braved the desolate New Jersey Pine Barrens determined to deliver a live broadcast of the legendary monster, The Jersey Devil. Only one came out alive. It took the jury 90 minutes to sentence the lone survivor to life in prison. One year later, filmmaker David Leigh decided to mount his own investigation. Convinced that the man convicted of these terrible crimes was innocent Leigh proposes the murders were committed by someone – or something – else. This one is very interesting.

Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It – November 22

What begins as a fishing trip with the boys quickly spirals out of control when they witness a mob hit in the forest and that’s just the beginning of this insane, violent, hilarious misadventure from Kazakhstan. OK. We’ll watch it.

Blood Relatives – November 22

Here’s the synopsis from Shudder. “Francis, a 115-year-old Yiddish vampire, still looks 35. He’s been roaming American backroads in his beat-up muscle car for decades, keeping to himself and liking it that way. One day, Jane, a teenager, shows up. She says she’s his daughter and she’s got the fangs to prove it. They go on the road, deciding whether to sink their teeth into family life.

What else should I watch on Shudder?

Last month, we recommended The Collingswood Story, Honeydew, season one of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, She Will and Hatching. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Shudder in December?”

