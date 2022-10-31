What Should I Watch on Paramount+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that’s still finding its feet down under. While Paramount+ in Australia doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added, there’s still a handful of TV shows, movies and new releases we think you should watch on the platform this month.

There are a few new TV shows and movies hitting Paramount+ this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Paramount+?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Paramount+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Paramount+.

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives – November 1

Secrets of The Oligarch Wives is tell-all from the women closest to the oligarchs who put Putin in power, mistakenly thinking he would be a puppet president.

Tulsa King – November 14

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – November 18

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a 2022 action-adventure comedy film based on the video game series published by Sega, and the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog. Wholesome fun. Check it out if you missed it at the cinema

Crossfire – November 25

Paramount+ is scant on the details for Crossfire, but what we do know is this: A holiday turns from heaven to hell in a second. Crossfire is a story of survival and resilience as innocent holidaymakers and hotel staff are forced to make monumental life or death decisions with enormous consequences.

Transformers: Earth Spark – November 30

A brand new animated series from the Transformers enterprise.

What else should I watch on Paramount+?

Last month, we recommended Significant Other, Monster High: The Movie, Walker: Independence, season two of Ghosts and Hellraiser. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Paramount+ in December?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.