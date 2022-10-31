What Should I Watch on Netflix? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

Netflix has a handful of new releases debuting in Australia this November, giving us almost too much choice, which is not so good if you’re like us and find yourself constantly asking: What should I watch?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Netflix?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Netflix this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Netflix?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Netflix.

Oblivion (2013) – November 1

Tom Cruise stars in this sci-fi movie from Joseph Kosinski about a drone repairman stationed on what remains of Earth. Oblivion is a tragic romance that happens in 2077, on an Earth bereft by war. A technician is on a mission against remaining scavenger extraterrestrials, but after he rescues a woman from a spaceship crash, he learns that the scavengers are the people who survived from the real alien threat.

The Bad Guys (2022) – November 1

The Bad Guys is a gorgeous animated crime comedy produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. Directed by Pierre Perifel (his feature directorial debut, mind you) from a screenplay by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston. It’s based on the children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, who serves as executive producer.

Blockbuster (Season 1) – November 2

Season one of the new Netflix Original Series Blockbuster is dropping on Wednesday. It’s a new series from the creator of Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store. Looks like mindless, witty fun.

Slumberland (2022) – November 18

Slumberland is the next Netflix Original Film that stars Jason Momoa. It’s a fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to a magical dreamworld. Sounds a little cute.

Wednesday (2022) – November 23

Burton’s Wednesday series from Netflix stars Jenna Ortega in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzman as Gomez. The show follows Wednesday as she sleuths a supernatural mystery when she steps into the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday is the classic outsider, obviously. She sees things very black and white, mainly black,” Tim Burton said previously in a behind the scenes video. Looks fabulous, unfortunately it’s dropping a month after Halloween. At least it’s debuting on a Wednesday.

What else should I watch on Netflix?

Last month, we recommended Friday the 13th (2009), Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Midnight Club, Exception and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Netflix in December?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Netflix to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.