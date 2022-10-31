What Should I Watch on Disney+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of new releases hitting the streaming service in the coming months that we reckon you should watch, just not really this month.

At Disney+ Day, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months, but this month it’s a little dry. Never fear, there are still a few goodies coming our way.

What’s new on Disney+?

What should I watch on Disney+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Disney+.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – November 18

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse is a new documentary coming to Disney+, going into the origins of the Disney mascot. It includes archival footage of Walt Disney, Andy Warhol and generations of Mickey Mouse himself.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is another Marvel Special Presentation, in the same run of movies as Werewolf by Night from last month. It’s a Christmas movie following the Guardians of the Galaxy and their attempt to put a smile on Peter Quill’s face by kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

Disenchanted – November 18

Set 10 years after Enchanted, with protagonist Giselle questioning her happiness after living happily ever after. It’s magic in the modern day and is streaming this month.

Zootopia+ – November 9

Zootopia+ is a change of pace from the other shows on this list, set up as an anthology series, following the lives of different animals living in Zootopia. It’s a spinoff to Zootopia, and looks adorable.

Willow – November 30

Last on our list is Willow, a new series from Disney+ following the wizard of the same name (who also starred in the movie of the same name back in 1988). Evil has returned to the world and Willow must use his magic and join a team of adventurers to overcome it.

What else should I watch on Disney+?

