What Should I Watch on Binge? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list full of the new releases we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

What’s new on Binge?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Binge this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Binge?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Binge.

Farscape (Seasons 1-4) – November 1

In Farscape, American astronaut John Crichton finds himself thrown across the universe when an experimental mission goes bad. It first debuted on channel 9 back in 1999 and this month, Binge is dropping seasons one through four.

Letterkenny (Seasons 1-9) – November 8

Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom that showcases the antics of the residents of a small rural community called Letterkenny. Letterkenny began its life as a YouTube series called Letterkenny Problems and it’s some mindless comedy fun. Seasons one through nine are all debuting on Binge on November 8.

A Day To Die – November 11

A Day To Die is a 2022 action flick we haven’t seen, so here’s what Binge had to say: After killing a drug syndicate member while protecting a parolee, Connor Connolly has one day to pay two million dollars in reparations he doesn’t have to Tyrone Pettis. He is forced to ask his old military ops crew, led by Brice Mason, to come together and somehow get two million dollars before Connor loses everyone he loves.

Godzilla: The Series (Season 1) – November 16

As you’d expect, Godzilla: The Series is an animated adventure based on the blockbuster film

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – November 18

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a 2022 action-adventure comedy film based on the video game series published by Sega, and the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog. Wholesome fun. Check it out if you missed it at the cinema

What else should I watch on Binge?

This article will be constantly updated.