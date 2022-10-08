Star Trek: Prodigy’s New Trailer Pits Janeway vs. Janeway

Star Trek: Prodigy’s young heroes ended the first half of the season having learned how to be a crew together, and now more ready than ever to make the leap to becoming Starfleet cadets. Those plans have hit a bit of a snag, however… and it looks like this season is going to continue with Starfleet not being on the best of terms with the U.S.S. Protostar.

As part of today’s Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount revealed a trailer for the remaining half of Prodigy’s first season, set to start airing later this month. Catching up with the twist of the first half’s climax, it looks like this is going to be a race against time for Holo Janeway and her teenage crew… against foes and friends alike who are quite familiar.

The bulk of the trailer teases the chase between the Protostar and Admiral Janeway, who finds herself quite miffed that someone’s stolen a prototype Starfleet ship that used to be captained by her former first officer, Chakotay — even if the people who have are actually quite nice. So nice, that Dal and his friends have decided that even if they can’t go to Starfleet as technical criminals, they’re going to do their best to bring Starfleet’s ideals to the galaxy beyond its reach.

And they’re going to need that optimisim, judging by the fact that — as Janeway crews are wont to do, holo-Captain or otherwise — one of their biggest fights yet is going to be against the Borg.

Also announced at the panel? The Next Generation’s Ronny Cox would return to role as Captain — ahem, now Admiral — Jellico, in a regular guest role. Cox infamously appeared as the belligerent temporary captain of the Enterprise in the iconic two parter “Chain of Command.” Check out a picture of his animated admiralty in all its glory below.

Image: Paramount

Star Trek: Prodigy’s kids will need all the help they can get when the series returns to Paramount+ October 27.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.