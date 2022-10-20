So, Uh, R.I.P.D. Suddenly Has a Sequel

Do you remember R.I.P.D.? The movie about a cop (Ryan Reynolds) who gets killed and then enlisted into the Rest in Peace Department, a.k.a. heaven’s law enforcement division, to fight souls that have escaped hell? Chances are your answer is either “no” or “vaguely,” and yet, somehow, the film has gotten the sequel no one was asking for.

To be fair, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is also a prequel, following Jeff Bridges’ wild west lawman Roy Pulsifer as he first becomes part of the R.I.P.D. This time, he’s played by Burn Notice’s Jeffrey Donovan, who gets shot down by a gang of outlaws and recruited to fight some dimwit who accidentally opens a portal to hell. Here’s a quick trailer:

You can also watch the first eight minutes of the film over at Universal’s website, but I can save you a bit of time by giving you the official synopsis:

“The Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world’s best hope of being saved lies in the gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer for the Rest In Peace Department (RIPD) enforcing the afterlife’s laws. If the Old West was wild while he was alive, wait until Roy sees how weird it gets once he dies. Roy thought joining the RIPD would give him a chance to revisit his daughter and solve the mystery of his murder. Instead, he has his holsters full with havoc and hellfire when he’s given a mission to stop a dangerous demon from opening a portal to the underworld. The fate of the living and the dead now depends on Roy and his partner Jeanne (Penelope Mitchell), a mysterious swordswoman, as cowboys clash with creatures and undead insanity unleashes apocalyptic chaos.”

Having watched the extended preview, I can assure you it looks very much like a direct-to-home video sequel/prequel to a movie no one particularly cared about in the first place. And yet, I can’t deny that this is a thing that exists, or will when it arrives on physical and digital media on November 15.

[Via Polygon]

