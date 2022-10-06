Slumberland’s New Trailer Puts Jason Momoa in Dreams (and Horns)

Netflix’s latest trailer for its take on Little Nemo in Slumberland is giving us exactly what we want — which is mostly an excuse to see Jason Momoa ham it up as a dream Satyr. But for those of you less interested in that, it’s also doing a pretty good job at showing us the wider premise of the movie.

The new footage gives us a better look at the life of young Nema, gender-swapped from the original story, and played by newcomer Marlow Barkley. Struggling to fit in at a new school after the loss of her father, Nema suddenly finds herself transposed to the fantastical titular dreamscape one night, where she encounters Momoa’s Flip. a gaudy adventurer who whisks her away on a hunt for a mythical treasure that could grant Nema one last chance to see her dad.

It’s all very cute, and the trailer gives us a sample of some of the wonderfully outlandish vistas that will make up the dream-realms Nema and Flip travel through. But honestly, as with what we’ve seen before, it’s mostly a chance to watch Jason Momoa get his cheese on and seem to have an awful lot of fun in doing so.

Just how infectious that glee remains to be seen — we’ll find out when Slumberland hits Netflix on November 18.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.