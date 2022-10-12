Samsung’s Sturdy T7 Shield Ssd Is Currently $175 Off

If you’re looking to make some space on your PlayStation 5 or move some of your PS4 games over to your brand-new console, a portable SSD is a great storage option. While you won’t be able to play any PS5 games that are stored on the SSD, you’ll be freeing up the console’s somewhat limited storage capacity.

If you are on the hunt for a new portable SSD and aren’t keen on paying full price, you can currently nab one of the better drives out there with a fantastic discount. The Samsung T7 Shield SSD (2TB) is currently going for $284.05 over at Bing Lee’s official eBay page. You’ll need to use the promo code TOP5OFF when checking out to get this full discount.

That’s a pretty cracking discount, considering that Samsung lists its full retail price as $459 (so you’ll save $174.95, all up). Even the standard 2TB T7 – which is a great SSD in its own right – has a price tag of $419.

If you want something a bit cheaper, the 1TB version of the T7 Shield is also on sale for $139, down from $239 (use the promo code MCPAY10V4 when checking out).

Even if you don’t need it for dedicated game storage, the T7 Shield is a great all-around SSD. Having a spare drive that you can use for a quick backup is always handy. It makes for a reliable external drive, whether you’re using it to hoard that collection of anime you’ve been amassing since high school or just need to store any important work files. It also doesn’t hurt that this SSD was designed with extra protection in mind.

What’s good about the Samsung T7 Shield?

If you are buying an SSD with the specific purpose of moving your PS4 and PS5 games around, this Samsung SSD is a good pick. It uses a USB 3.2 connection, and in terms of performance, it’s the same as the standard Samsung T7 SSD, with reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. So you won’t have to wait around too long for those chunky game files to transfer.

In terms of elemental protection, the T7 Shield is IP65 water and dustproof. Its casing is an aluminium housing with a rubber outer layer and is able to withstand falls of up to three metres. So if you’re someone who refuses to learn the important lesson of “Don’t leave precious electronics precariously sitting on the edge of a desk”, then this drive was designed with you in mind.

You can grab the portable 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD on sale here and the 1TB T7 Shield here. Don’t forget to use the promo codes TOP5OFF or MCPAY10V4 when checking out too.

This article has been updated since its original publication.