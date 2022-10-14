RIP Robbie Coltrane, 1950-2022

The Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane has died, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Of course, he will likely be most remembered for playing the friendly giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise of films, based on the books of the awful transphobic author J.K. Rowling, as well as several James Bond movies as the Russian mob boss Valentin Zukovsky. However, Coltrane also appeared in the 1983 fantasy film Krull, was in several of Rowan Atkinson’s Black Adder series, played Mr. Hyde in Hugh Jackman’s critically-panned movie Van Helsing, and appeared as a police sergeant in the 2001 adaptation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel From Hell, about Jack the Ripper.

His weirdest role might have been the voice of the giant, living teddy bear Gooby in the obscure but cult-favourite movie of the same name. Warning: Once you see this trailer, you can’t unsee it.

Coltrane has many, many other credits to his name, but more importantly, was by all accounts a wonderful guy. His former co-star Stephen Fry eulogized him thusly: “I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

