Rings of Power Is Dangerously Close to Actually Showing Us Some Rings

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: October 14, 2022 at 4:30 am -
Image: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

They’re objects so important they’re in the title — twice! — but it’s taken Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power an entire season to get any hint of rings into the picture. Even casual J.R.R. Tolkien fans know what the rings bring once they’re part of the story, so it makes sense the Prime Video series would take its time getting to this point.

A new clip from the season finale, revealed by Vanity Fair, makes clear that while we may not be seeing any actual finger bling in season one, it is 100 per cent on the way. Soon. Like, urgently soon.

“One object for all Middle-earth?” Why yes: something small that could be easily carried — even by, let’s say, a Hobbit — and made in a “circular form… allowing the light to arc back upon itself in one unbroken round, building to a power that is all but unbounded,” per Celebrimbor’s (Charles Edwards) breathlessly excited specifications.

Gather the Elven-smiths, our time runs short! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives at midnight on Friday, October 14.

