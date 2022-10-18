Photoshop Will Make It Incredibly Easy to Instantly Delete Your Ex From Photos

The phrase ‘fix in in post’ most often applies to removing unwanted items in an image. For product photographers, that can mean erasing support stands or lighting gear in frame; for jilted lovers, removing an ex-flame from a memorable shot. But no matter what needs to be removed, Photoshop will soon be able to handle that task all on its own with the new “One-click Delete and Fill” tool.

The ever-growing Photoshop toolset already allows the iconic app to manipulate images in every way imaginable, but the most obvious use for the app is cutting up photos and pasting them back together again, a process that usually involves time-consuming tracing around an object to precisely extract it from the background. Tools like the Magic Wand that intelligently detect the edge of an object made that task easier, but in more recent years, Adobe has been leaning on machine learning and its Sensei engine to make selecting objects in an image as easy as possible.

The highly automated Select Subject tool was added to Photoshop in 2018, and then upgraded to the Object Selection tool in 2019, which allowed pixel-pushers to draw a rough outline around the object in a shot they wanted to select, and Photoshop would do the rest, refining the selection to a tight crop. Last year, Photoshop gained an even more powerful Mask All Objects tool which did the same thing, but with more automation, as the app would first scan an image and intelligently recognise all the objects in frame, before automatically generating separate close-crop masks for each of them.

Gif: Adobe

As Adobe’s Max 2022 Conference gets under way today, the company is revealing new features coming to its various apps, including improvements to Photoshop’s auto-subject masking. The Sensei machine learning model that powers it has spent the last year learning and improving, allowing Photoshop, through an upcoming update, to recognise even more objects in an image, like bodies of water, sky, roads, and plants. And it’s not only better at recognising people in a photo, it’s better at selecting them, too, thanks to a special algorithm that’s activated for portrait shots that can better handle fine details like hair.

Today’s announcements include details that Adobe is taking the “Mask All Objects” tool one step further this year with the new “One-click Delete and Fill” option. Once an image has been analysed and all the objects in it recognised and selected, users simply need to click on which object they want deleted, and then hit Shift+Delete or Shift+Backspace. Photoshop will remove the selected object, and then deal with the hole left behind using its intelligent fill tools which seamlessly duplicate the surrounding background patterns to make it look like the deleted object or person was never there in the first place.