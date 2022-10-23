Peek Inside Your Favourite Marvel Characters

We know that Wolverine has an adamantium-infused skeleton and Iron Man is just a guy with a suit, but what about someone like Man-Thing? Squirrel Girl? Thanos? Spider-Ham? What if you could literally peel back their super-skin and see what’s underneath? A new book gives you that opportunity for basically every single Marvel Comics character, providing insights unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

The book is called Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman. It features more than 100 anatomical illustrations by artist Jonah Lobe (Skyrim) and is written by Marc Sumerak and Daniel Wallace. It covers the make-up of more than 60 of Marvel’s most famous characters, in categories like “Wonders of Science” (which features Ant-Man, the Hulks, etc), “Cosmic Powers” (which features the Fantastic Four), “Technological Marvels” (Iron Man, Vision, etc.), “Mutants,” “Animal Abilities,” and more.

io9 has not one, not two, but five exclusive spreads from the book that showcase the anatomies of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Vision, Human Torch, and Groot. Check them out as follows and see the full book next week when it’s released October 25.

Vision

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Two pages stitched together.

Wolverine Page 1

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Wolverine Page 2

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Spider-Man

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Two pages stitched together.

Human Torch Part 1

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Human Torch Part 2

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Groot

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

Two pages stitched together.

The Cover

Image: Jonah Lobe/Marvel/Insight

You can preorder the book at this link. It’s out October 25.

Wait, is there one more slide? Well, it wouldn’t be Marvel without one little extra.

End Credits Scene

Here’s a video by Lobe all about the book.