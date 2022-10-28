This Next-Gen CT Machine is a Game-Changer for Aussie Medical Imaging

The first whole-body photon-counting PCCT machine (a variant of a CT machine) in Australia is now operational at the Jones Radiology clinic at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute. It’s said to be one of the biggest advances in Australian medical imaging in 20 years.

“The NAEOTOM Alpha PCCT scanner from Siemens Healthineers is game-changing for medical research and new models of patient care,” said Doctor Andrew Dwyer, a partner radiologist at the clinic.

“Already we know that this technology, for the first time, can visualise inside coronary artery plaques and identify people who are at risk of heart attack. We also know it can probe cancer cells like never before.”

Photon-counting computed topography (or PCCT) is seen as an emerging technology, according to Radiopedia. It uses energy-resolving detectors, which measure spectra from polychromatic sources, allowing radiologists to scan multiple energies at once.

The system has the potential to overcome the limitations of CT machines currently in use across Australia, capable of providing data at a high resolution with lower doses of radiation and without electric noise.

“Photon-counting CT is the equivalent of going from regular TV to HD and black-and-white to colour all in one step,” added Doctor Dwyer.

“This revolution in technology will benefit patients through earlier diagnoses and reducing radiation dose by up to 45 per cent when compared to existing scanners.”

It’s hard to not be excited for this technology, and this is the first example of it being introduced to Australia in a consumer setting.

It basically gives doctors more detailed imagery than what standard CT machines offer, allowing them to remove calcium and contrast from photos so that they can have a more detailed look inside a patient.

