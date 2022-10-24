NSW’s Fast Charging Plan Takes Off With More Than 500 Chargers To Be Built

The NSW government is co-funding the construction of 500 electric vehicle chargers over the next two years, and more than 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the state over the next four years.

On Sunday, the NSW government announced its plan to build fast and ultra-fast chargers across the state, with some capable of charging an EV in just 15 minutes (although keep in mind that this speed would be reliant on the car’s tech itself).

“This investment will see the largest, fastest and most comprehensive public EV charging network in Australia,” said the NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean.

“Each of these stations will contain a minimum of two ultra-fast EV charging bays of 350kW capacity, and two fast charging bays of 175kW, with some stations containing up to 15 bays.”

This funding package is the first of a larger plan announced back in February, which would see more than 1,000 chargers rolled out across the state over four years. The plan will cost $171 million in total and this first part is set to cost $39.4 million.

The 500 chargers belong to 87 charging stations, planned to have between four and 15 charging bays. As someone who has recently gone through the pain of out-of-order chargers up the NSW east coast, this is a welcome announcement, as it’ll cut down on wait times.

Most charging stations across Australia have two chargers available at any time, which bottlenecks customers passing through that need a charge, especially if one of the chargers is out of order.

“This is the first of an expected three funding rounds, with hundreds more stations set to be built over the coming years,” added Kean.

This round included successful funding for Ampol, BP, Evie, Tesla, the NRMA and Zeus Renewables.

The plan is to have fast and ultra-fast chargers placed some 5km apart from each other in metropolitan areas and no more than 100km apart on major roads and highways across Australia.

Here’s how the NSW fast charging plan works. The NSW government will pay for up to 50 per cent of the construction costs for the charging stations across key travel routes in NSW, with companies able to submit applications for funding assistance.

Typically, fast chargers across Sydney and Newcastle offer 50kW charging power, although ultra-fast charging stations are capable of 350kW. This is supposedly powerful enough to charge to optimal range in under 10 minutes (supposedly 350 kilometres in 10 minutes). This, however, disregards that some cars can only charge to a maximum charging speed below 350kW. For example, the Polestar 2 can only charge to a maximum of 150kW when using an ultra-fast charger, which makes charging much slower than what is being claimed.

It’s expected that the ultra-fast charging initiative will cost the government $171 million over four years. The second round of funding is expected to open before the end of the year.

I’m excited to see more chargers across NSW and to hopefully not queue up to get an EV charged up and ready to go when on a long drive.

If you’re interested in buying an electric vehicle, you can check out new ones here or check out government incentives here.