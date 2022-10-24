How to Upgrade the Nintendo Switch’s Storage

When the Xbox Series X has a whopping 1TB of storage and the PlayStation 5 can sport 825GB, the Nintendo Switch‘s maximum capacity of 32GB is weak in comparison. Even with their large storage sizes, it’s not hard to cap the memory space of the PS5 or Xbox Series X either. While the OLED Model attempted to give Switch users double the storage, 64GB still doesn’t quite cut it.

To nip this issue in the bud, you have two options: the first is the most obvious one — you can delete a game or two from your console. But hell, if we’re going to pay $79 per game, that seems more like a sacrifice than an option. The second choice involves taking advantage of the Switch‘s quick archive feature, which will delete the game’s data but maintain its save data along with its HOME menu icon.

The third option (aside from buying a second Switch), is buying a micro SD card. Depending on how many gigabytes you think you need (sizes range from 32GB up to 1TB), a micro SD card is the perfect solution to all your internal storage problems.

What are the best micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch?

If you really want a simple and cheap boost (and you don’t have a massive collection of games), a 128GB card should be plenty to tide you over.

A 256GB SD card will let you expand the standard Switch’s memory by 800% and, in most cases, you’ll be able to do it for under $50. That’s a lot of room for games, and there’s a very good chance it’ll be a long time before you ever come close to capping it, if at all.

Now, if you’re a hardcore gamer that plays an array of large open-world RPGs such as The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt or maybe you just really love NBA 2K21, then you might be keen to grab a 512GB SD card with a lot of memory to account for everything. If that isn’t enough storage space for you, we don’t know what is.

Regardless of which memory card you buy, the Nintendo Switch will cap its read speeds at 95MB/s. You can still buy SD cards with read speeds that are greater than 100MB/s, but there’s not really much point in spending the big bucks on a superfast micro SD when you won’t get to make full use of its abilities.

Here are a few micro SD cards that we recommend for boosting your Nintendo Switch’s storage.

128GB Micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch

256GB Micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch

512GB Micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch

How do you install a micro SD into your Switch?

Adding a micro SD to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED Model is very easy. First, make sure your Switch is powered off, and then pull it out of its dock. If you flip up the kickstand, you’ll see a tiny slot. Pop your micro SD into this slot, and you’ll be good to go.

If you’re adding a micro SD to your Switch Lite, power off your console and open up the micro SD card slot. This is located on the back, bottom edge of the console, directly under the ZR button.

Once inserted, turn your Switch back on and head to the system settings. Under the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”. Select the prompt to move data from the Nintendo Switch’s internal storage to the memory card, and then select the games you want to move.