New Tool Shows the Biggest Losers in the Celsius Crypto Meltdown

The biggest monetary losers from crypto lender Celsius’ demise are on full public display.

A new search tool released over the weekend appears to sift through a recently released database of Celsius customer data and pulls together a video game style leaderboard showing how much money they’ve lost since the firm filed for bankruptcy. The top three names reportedly lost $US40.5 ($56) million, $US38.2 ($53) million, and $US26.4 ($37) million respectively. Celsius currently owes roughly $US4.7 ($7) billion to users but simply doesn’t have the money to pay them.

In addition to the leaderboard, the “Celsius Net Worth” website lets users search the legal names of individual Celsius users to view their losses. There’s also a tab called “random” which, as the name suggests, pulls up the financial losses of a random individual on the database. The site breaks down each customer’s losses by the specific coin they owned and shows both the number of coins they had and their value.

Celsius, once one of the leading lenders in the crypto space, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in July with cryptocurrency valuations in freefall. Its sudden demise helped set in motion what eventually escalated into one of the most brutal crypto declines to ever hit the industry. The bankruptcy came nearly a month after the company announced it was “pausing all withdrawals” on its service due to extreme market volatility. That supposedly temporary pause grew longer and longer until eventually, it became clear Celsius was on the way out. Around a dozen other crypto firms followed Celsius’s lead and halted transactions on their platforms as well.

A bankruptcy court filing last week made public 14,000 pages of Celsius customer information which includes the names and the recent transaction histories of every user on the platform. Though Gizmodo could not independently confirm where the “Celsius Net Worth” tools scrape its data from, these documents are the likeliest source.

Those same documents revealed Celsius ​​CEO Alex Mashinsky and former Chief Strategy Officer Daniel Leon cashed out as much as $US17 ($24) million and as much as $US23 ($32) million in crypto respectively, not long before the company moved to halt withdrawals.

Celsius did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.