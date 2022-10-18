New Star Wars Toys Are Here to Bring Holiday Cheer

You’ve heard of Taco Tuesday, but what about new Star Wars toy Tuesday? No, it doesn’t have the same ring, but that’s what’s currently happening.

We’re currently in the midst of a “nine-week gift giving celebration” called Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy. The program includes weekly reveals of all sorts of brand-new Star Wars products from every area: toys, games, books, you name it. And the subjects are spread across the galaxy too, from the original trilogy and Clone Wars TV show, all the way up to newer shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For this Tuesday, Gizmodo has the first look at two retailer exclusives: the Target-exclusive Jango Fett’s Starship and Amazon-exclusive Death Star Trench Run Battle Pack, both from the Micro Galaxy Squadron line by Jazwares. Check them out, along with two maybe-even-cooler Walmart exclusives available today in the same line. Then, keep an eye on the world of Star Wars every Tuesday for more products from the likes of Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Mattel, and others.

Jango Fett’s Starship packaging

Image: Jazwares

This set is available exclusively at Target and Gizmodo has got your exclusive first look.

Jango Fett’s Starship closeup

Image: Jazwares

Side view

Image: Jazwares

Front view

Image: Jazwares

Death Star Trench Run Battle Pack

Image: Jazwares

This set is available exclusively at Amazon and Gizmodo is excited to debut it to the world.

Trench Run Close Up

Image: Jazwares

Escape the Death Star

Image: Jazwares

This set has already been revealed but it’s also out today over at Walmart.

Escape the Death Star close up

Image: Jazwares

Tiny details

Image: Jazwares

Evasive Action Pack

Image: Jazwares

This is also a previously revealed Walmart exclusive.

Evasive action close up