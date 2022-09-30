New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Images Show Nakia in Mourning

We’ve got some Thunderbolts casting gossip, a Black Adam poster, and a clip from one of my most-anticipated new spooky season films, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, based on the book by Grady Hendrix. Also! Don’t miss the newest images from Werewolf by Night, the MCU creature feature we’ve been waiting for. Spoilers, sound off!

Now You See Me 3

Deadline reports Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted) is attached to direct the third film in the Now You See Me franchise of magician/heist movies. The outlet notes Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) is currently writing a new draft of the screenplay from Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick).

Jurassic World 4

Without getting into details, Colin Trevorrow stated “there’s more to come” for Dichen Lachman’s Jurassic World: Dominion character, Soyona Santos, in a recent interview with Empire.

This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to –- Kayla Watts [DeWanda Wise], and Mamoudou Athie’s character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way. And Dichen Lachman’s character [Soyona Santos], who just gets arrested at the end, there’s more to come. I never knew that this was the ending of the franchise until I saw the marketing. Those guys are brilliant at what they do, but for me I think it might have been clearer if they’d said, ‘The end of an era’, as opposed to all of it, because regardless of the cynical approach — of course they’re gonna want to make more money, which is what Jurassic World was about — a new dinosaur fan is born every day.

Thunderbolts

According to The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider (via the Hot Mic podcast), Harrison Ford is (or at least was) in talks to take over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt in Thunderbolts.

BREAKING via THE HOT MIC podcast: Though Marvel insiders DENY he has been cast in the movie at this time, multiple sources indicate that HARRISON FORD either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself. It's unclear if he already passed… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 29, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Relatedly, four new Wakanda Forever images from the latest issue of Empire magazine have surfaced online.

Black Adam

Elsewhere, Black Adam stops Hawkman mid-flight on a new IMAX poster.

Talk about ⚡shock⚡value. Join #BlackAdam's electrifying journey in IMAX, October 21. Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/4lAamlh8kk pic.twitter.com/dVzHGA6rLN — IMAX (@IMAX) September 29, 2022

Hocus Pocus 2

Billy Butcherson is resurrected once more in the latest clip from Hocus Pocus 2.

Meanwhile, director Anne Fletcher admits “the nostalgia” people have for the first movie is “truly, I think, the heart and soul of why this movie has lasted so long as it has” in a new featurette.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Elsie Fisher meets an expert in demonology (Christopher Lowell) at a mall food court in a new clip from My Best Friend’s Exorcism.

Terrifier 2

Meanwhile, Art the Clown begins a multimedia empire in a new clip from Terrifier 2.

Bones and All

We also have a new trailer for the upcoming cannibal romance movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese, and Chloë Sevigny.

American Horror Story: NYC

TV Line reports Zachary Quinto, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare, and Patti LuPone will star in American Horror Story’s eleventh season officially titled American Horror Story: NYC. The show’s official Twitter page has additionally released two new posters cementing the title.

New Season. New City. New Fears. FX’s AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LBk8P5jPX8 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 29, 2022

Succumb to your primal instincts. FX's AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/sVJRnyPs6e — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 29, 2022

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Elizabeth Olsen revealed there are currently no plans for the Scarlet Witch to appear in the Agatha Harkness series Coven of Chaos, but she’d “love to pop up” in some capacity.

I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn [Hahn], I don’t want to leave her side ever, I’m so grateful she’s here tonight. We do think, ‘Gosh, we just gotta do it again!’ We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul [Bettany], it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back.

Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest returns for its third season November 11 on Apple TV+.

Werewolf By Night

Marvel has released new images of Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa in Werewolf By Night.

The Walking Dead

AMC has also released a new trailer for the final few episodes of The Walking Dead ahead of its return next week.

Bite Size Halloween

Finally, Hulu has released a trailer for its third annual Bite Size Halloween short film showcase.

Banner art by Jim Cook

