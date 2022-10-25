More Updates on Damon Lindelof’s Mysterious Star Wars Movie

Okoye and Aneka spar in a new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clip. The Flash recruits a very familiar face in a not-so-mysterious mystery role. Plus, get a look at the creepy new series from the makers of Dark. Spoilers now!

Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars

THR reports Damon Lindelof’s mysterious new Star Wars movie will be co-written by Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain). The project is described as a “stand-alone” story that could potentially “lead to more movies,” and could be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, following up on characters from the sequel trilogy.

Saw X

THR additionally reports Tobin Bell will reprise his role as Jigsaw for a tenth instalment of the Saw franchise from director Kevin Greutert. The sequel is currently scheduled for an October 27, 2023 release date.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Okoye (Danai Gurira) argues with Aneka (Michaela Coel) about the merits of a simple spear over two laser daggers in a new clip from Wakanda Forever.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel has additionally released an “ant-size” Quantumania trailer in reference to that one scene from Zoolander.

What is this? A trailer for Ants?!



Yes. Yes it is. pic.twitter.com/IHZkRWLgPq — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) October 25, 2022

Bhediya

We also have a trailer for Bhediya, a fun-looking Bollywood werewolf movie coming to theatres on November 25.

The Flash

Entertainment Weekly reports Javica Leslie has joined the cast of The Flash’s final season in an undisclosed role strongly believed to be Batwoman’s Ryan Wilder, since, you know, she played Batwoman. Relatedly, Deadline has word John Cor (who plays Chillblaine) has additionally been promoted to series regular.

Doom Patrol

Deadline additionally reports Elijah Rashad Reed (Winning Time) will enjoy a “recurring” role in Doom Patrol’s fourth season as Deric, “a brilliant, community-minded robotics teacher who is unexpectedly pulled into the very different life of his former best friend, Vic Stone.”

American Horror Story: NYC

Spoiler TV now has synopses for the two November 9 episodes of American Horror Story: NYC.

“The Sentinel” Patrick’s search reaches an epic conclusion. The group reshifts their focus, but a different plan is in store for Hannah… Written by Our Lady J & Manny Coto, directed by Paris Barclay.

“Fire Island” Terrifying events at Fire Island rupture the group and force them to reconsider everything. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Our Lady J, directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Quantum Leap

Ben must perform an exorcism as a Catholic priest in the trailer for “O Ye Of Little Faith,” next week’s Halloween episode of Quantum Leap.

1899

Finally, immigrants coming to the United States encounter a haunted ghost ship in the trailer for 1899, a new series coming to Netflix this November 17.

