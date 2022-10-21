Moft’s New Origami iPad Case Is a Masterclass In Multifunction Design

A folio-style case is the easiest way to protect a mobile device and its screen from nicks and scratches, but as Moft’s new Snap Float Folio for the iPad Pro and iPad Mini demonstrates, you should be asking more from your case than just passive protection.

Made from vegan leather so you don’t have to stress about an animal giving its life to protect the device you mostly use to play Wordle, the Snap Float Folio is not the first folio-style case to incorporate some clever origami tricks so that it can double as a stand and prop your iPad up at various angles. Even the cheapest folio cases you can find on Amazon can do that.

Moft has just taken that idea to the next level, and possibly several levels higher than that. Leveraging the magnets built into the back of newer iPads which is how Apple’s keyboard cases attach to the tablets, the Snap Float Folio can be configured to support an iPad in four positions. Two floating modes elevate the iPad off a desk several inches to position it closer to eye level, and two modes position at desk level, at different angles, for when interacting with the iPad using the Pencil accessory.

The Snap Float Folio is available for pre-order, with shipping in early November, in black, brown, and grey finishes, and three different versions. The $US70 ($97), Snap Float Folio 12.9″ supports the iPad Pro 12.9″ Gen 5 as well as the recently announced M2 upgrade, the $US60 ($83), Snap Float Folio 11″ supports the 4th and 5th gen iPad Air and all models of the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 option as well. There’s also a $US40 ($56), Snap Float Folio mini option designed for use with the iPad mini 6, although you lose one of the four display modes given its smaller size.