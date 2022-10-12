Microsoft Unveils New Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5 and Studio 2+

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, we called it the pinnacle of the company’s 2-in-1 design. The Surface Pro 9, therefore, has some pretty big shoes to fill. If this morning’s announcement delivers what Microsoft promises, the Surface Pro 9 might just do that.

Microsoft today shared its vision for what it’s calling the “next era of theWindows PC”, where the “PC and the cloud intersect and tap into innovative AI technology to unlock new experiences” so that “each of us can participate, be seen, heard and express our creativity”.

To bring that vision to life, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 9 alongside the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Studio 2+, as well as some awesome adaptive accessories, an audio dock and a remote (called Presenter+). It also added some new features to Bing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 that allows the device to be used as a laptop or a tablet. Or, as Microsoft puts it, “A Surface display is more than a sheet of glass. It’s a canvas, a journal, a notepad, an editing bay, and a cinema screen”.

With the new Surface Pro 9, Microsoft is promising powerful new processors, optional high-speed 5G connectivity and the choice of four colour options. Surface Pro 9 offers a choice between processors: 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity. In either case, you’re getting the same Surface on the outside, as well as all-day battery life.

Some standout features/specs include an anodised aluminium body, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 32GB memory (Wi-Fi model only) and storage options for the Wi-Fi model up to 1TB.

With a 13-inch screen, the Pro 9 measures 11.3-inches x 8.2-inches x 0.37-inches and weighs 879-883 grams, depending on which model you opt for. The Wi-Fi model is available in Graphite, Sapphire and Forest, while with the 5G version, you’ll also get Platinum.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Like the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant (can’t you tell from the zen rocks in the promo pic?). It offers all-day battery life (up to 18 hours) and Microsoft said it’s over 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor. The Laptop 5 comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, promising also vivid colours and sharp contrast.

You’ll get either the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Laptop 5 is a touchscreen. The 13.5-inch model is available in Platinum with Alcantara, Sage, Matte Black and Sandstone colour options, while the 15-inch is available in Platinum and Matte Black.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+

Six years after the first Surface Studio made its debut, Microsoft is back with the 2+. It’s got a 28-inch 3:2 display, boasts an updated Intel Core H-35 processor, with up to 50 per cent faster CPU performance over its predecessor. Microsoft calls this one the “most versatile all-in-one on the market”.

You can touch to navigate and use digital pen to sketch, and this thing packs a number of ports (including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4).

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories

Building on its previously announced Adaptive Accessories, Microsoft today said they will be available in 25 markets, also giving business and education customers access to 3D print their own.

Also announced was the Microsoft Presenter+ (a remote for presentations, how fun) and the Microsoft Audio Dock with four ports (HDMI, USB-C x2 and USB-A) and a pass-through PC charger.

We’ll confirm Australian pricing and local availability as soon as we know.