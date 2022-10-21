How To Watch the Orionids Meteor Shower in Australia This Weekend

Good news, space fans. This weekend, the Orionids meteor shower will be visible in Australia, giving you an opportunity to watch some firey space rocks zoom across the sky.

Here’s how you can watch it, where you can watch it and how to optimise your meteor viewing experience.

The Orionids meteor shower: how to watch it in Australia

According to timeanddate.com, the Orionids meteor shower will be in its peak from October 21 to October 22, however, the ABC is reporting that meteors will also be visible on October 23.

According to the ABC, the best viewing time will be at about 2.30am on October 22. The radiant point of the shower sits between Mars and Betelgeuse, above the northeastern horizon.

The best place to view the shower is from Wollongong, with up to 20 meteors visible per hour, according to timeanddate. You might also be able to see more meteors all the way up to November 7.

You won’t need any special equipment to see the Orionids meteor shower in Australia, however, it’d be best to avoid city lights, so that you can see the night sky clearly.

Just be aware that vision will be limited if it’s a cloudy night. The Bureau of Meteorology (or The Bureau, as established earlier this week) is reporting that it’ll be a cloudy and rainy few days in Wollongong, so know that the weather could change your plans (and that it’ll likely be cold, so rug up).

What’s so special about the Orionids meteor shower?

The Orionids meteor shower is an annual event usually occurring between October 20 and October 21.

They’re the second meteor shower of the month, following the Draconids, which occur between October 7 and 8. The meteors also originate from Halley’s Comet.

When is the next meteor shower?

After the Orionids, the next visible meteor shower in Australia will be the Lionids, between November 17 and November 18 in Wollongong.