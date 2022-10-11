Meta Reveals the Quest Pro and a Bunch of Stuff You Don’t Care About at Its Connect Event

Overnight at Meta Connect, Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) revealed its new VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro.

Once called Project Cambria, the Meta Quest Pro is “the first in a new line of advanced headsets built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality”, according to the official announcement post. You might be aware of its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus).

But the headset wasn’t the only thing announced in the realm of VR during Meta Connect.

The Meta Quest Pro

Firstly, let’s just get it out of the way: the Meta Quest Pro is very pricey. The high-tech headset will cost you $2,449.99 in Australia, about four times the price of the Meta Quest 2 ($630) and over the price of the full HTC Vive Pro 2 kit.

This is interesting, considering that the Meta Quest 2 was praised for its low price, but maybe this higher price point is more about recuperating the obvious loss Meta was taking when selling such a great piece of tech below its value.

The Quest Pro includes face and eye tracking, along with a Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor, 12GB memory, 256GB internal storage and a 90hz refresh rate (as reported by The Verge).

The headset also includes newly designed controllers, but perhaps its most striking feature is how tiny it is. Seriously, the Meta Quest Pro is a small headset.

One of my main problems with VR as a medium is just how huge the headsets are, but the Meta Quest Pro seems to directly address this. I don’t really care about the face and eye tracking, but compressing VR into a smaller device is pretty darn cool.

I can’t wait to use one.

Horizon Worlds gets a facelift

Back in August, we said that Horizon Worlds’ new graphics update was pretty darn ugly. At the time, we only had a small assortment of screenshots to go off, courtesy of Zuckerberg himself, but now we’ve seen a bit more of the VR app and its new coat of paint.

Unfortunately, the rendered world we were shown was still pretty unimpressive, and the model Zuckerberg graced us with was not all that detailed. However, it did have one new feature.

“Legs,” Zuckerberg exclaimed during his 2022 Meta Connect keynote. The camera zoomed back to show his Horizon World avatar standing, actually standing. Truly, it’s a new era. Previously, Horizon Worlds avatars were legless, but it looks like going forward, they’ll be rendered in with the rest of the body.

Zuckerberg called legs “the most requested feature on our roadmap,” as he and Aigerim Shorman, Meta’s general manager of avatars and identity, lifted their legs up and down like they were just getting used to the concept of gravity. The reason why legs were so hard in the first place, according to Zuckerberg and Shorman, was because “legs are hard.” He added “that’s why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.”

That’s patently untrue. VRChat has had legs and more advanced full-body tracking for years. Still, Zuckerberg said his company has worked hard to create systems to accurately simulate arms and legs in virtual space, since users might feel odd if their VR limbs bend in unnatural ways.

But, look, Horizon Worlds is still largely a pointless app, with tonnes of money thrown at it with seemingly no real reason to play it. Its own developers aren’t using it, and with boring avatars like these, it’s unlikely to build up a player base similar to VRChat.

Still, I hold out hope that something cool will come from it. Meta is working on a web-based application for Horizon Worlds, so that users can play without a headset from any device.

We’ve clipped the moment from the keynote below.

Horizon Worlds x NBC Universal

Beyond the Meta Quest Pro at the Meta Connect event, the company made a big deal out of saying VR has transformed from a solitary to a social and shared experience. The company accentuated that in Horizon Worlds, people play games, record podcasts, make music, and “roast marshmallows” (that’s a real quote). And beginning next year, folks will also get to hang out in special experiences around their favourite NBC Universal shows and movies, such as The Office.

In the year of our Lord 2022, we still can’t escape The Office, as a social space dedicated to the show will soon be offered in Meta’s proprietary Horizon Worlds app. Other properties include Universal Monsters, Dreamworks, Blumhouse and Halloween Horror Nights.

“Fans will be able to engage in these experiences in Horizon Worlds, at Universal Studios theme parks and customise their avatars,” said Vishal Shah, Meta’s vice president of metaverse.

Meta is hoping to entice more folks into Horizon Worlds by dangling their favourite content in front of them like a carrot. Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s CTO who is also leading Reality Labs, seemed to confirm this, saying that the company wanted to build out Horizon Worlds as the next-generation social platform, where the connection with others happens “in real-time.” Shah agreed.

Personally, if they add a high detail swamp from Shrek to Horizon Worlds, I’ll use that pointless app, for the meme potential at least.

More ‘future of work’ metaverse drivel

Meta’s continuing to flog its Horizon Worlds application as something to take seriously in the workplace.

I don’t think there’s any workplace in this world that would want to strap VR headsets to its workers for… Uh… I’m checking the recap article here. Meetings? And word processing? Is that seriously it? guys, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom and Google Meets have existed for years without needing an expensive headset.

But the show goes on, and Microsoft Office and Teams are now coming to the metaverse.

“You can connect, share, collaborate as though you were together in person, and in the future you’ll be able to use other avatars, including Meta avatars, in immersive experiences in Teams meetings, too,” said Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft.

Actual fun things at Meta Connect

Xbox Cloud Gaming was also included in the presentation. This is the cloud-first version of Xbox Game Pass, available to Ultimate subscribers.

Although Nadella didn’t provide many details, he revealed that Microsoft is not only partnering with Meta on workplace integration, but also in gaming. The Microsoft CEO stated that the company would be bringing Xbox Game Pass’ Cloud Gaming service to the Meta Quest Store.

“You’ll be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a massive screen on Quest. It’s early days, but we are excited for what’s to come,” Nadella said.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR and Among Us VR are also coming to Oculus. Meta has also acquired Camouflaj, Twisted Pixel and Armature Studios, three VR game developers. You might know of Armature Studios as the developer behind Resident Evil 4 VR.

That’s about it, really

The highlight of Meta Connect 2022 was definitely the Meta Quest Pro, and we’re keen to see if it’ll shake up the VR market or not. At its sharp price point, it probably won’t, but it’s an interesting and lightweight device, to say the least.

You can read the full announcement on the Meta website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.