Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Thee Masked Slasher In Her Hottieween Short Film

It’s no secret that hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion is a huge pop culture stan. Her music videos like for “Sweetest Pie” are filled with horror motifs, she dons anime cosplay on stage and social posts dedicated to her love of genre (she knows her shit). There’s even a horror screenplay in the works from the artist, who hopes Jordan Peele might consider directing. And let’s not forget her recent appearance on She-Hulk as one of Jen Walter’s clients.

In the meantime while we eagerly wait for her cinematic debut, Megan Thee Stallion flexes her horror chops in shorts that promote her annual Hottieween party. Here’s this year’s short, titled Thee Masked Slasher.

Thee Masked Slasher is out collecting heads this #Hottieween 🎃🔥This Saturday we are partnering with D’usse, Meta, and Flamin’ Hot to bring you the scariest Hottieween yet.. Remember the cost per entry 💀#metapartner #sponsored@ChesterCheetah @dussecognac @meta pic.twitter.com/CObnZ9I38H — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 26, 2022

Love the vibe of the slasher short, written/directed by Kajal and co-written by Lily Snow, that really evokes a Kevin Williamson era Scream vibe. I’m not over Megan’s role as the Masked Slasher, where she plays the villainous vengeful entity out to claim the heads of damned bad men and liberates women who were stuck with them.

Here are some killer shots:

Screenshot: Megan Thee Stallion/Twitter

We love a hot complex baddie to root for plus the set-ups leading to clever payoffs where the horrified women who lose their partners but then realise they’re better off is brilliant.

Screenshot: Megan Thee Stallion/Twitter

And just the way she beheads men with her killer mani, I die. Megan Thee Stallion has the panache for genre as seen in She-Hulk and her killer shorts where she’s played both a final hot girl vampire and now a Killer Queen of horror with violent action and sharp comedy. I can’t wait to see what she’ll have in store for the big screen.

Screenshot: Megan Thee Stallion/Twitter

In the end of Thee Masked Slasher, you find out that the way to get in to Megan’s party is by bringing a severed head with you, which you can get real creative with but not actually homicidal — we’re not sure how well “Megan made me do it” will stand in court. Don’t forget she has She-Hulk on her side, wonder if she’ll be in attendance at Hottieween.

Hottieween takes place on October 29 in Los Angeles, CA.